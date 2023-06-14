ZRG Partners Places CEO for HomeRise

June 14, 2023 – After a national search, ZRG Partners, a leading search firm backed by private equity firm RFE Investment Partners, has placed Janéa Jackson as chief executive officer of HomeRise, a leading provider of permanent supportive housing in San Francisco. Leading the assignment were managing directors Diane Charness and Matt Slepin.

“We were incredibly proud to work with HomeRise (formerly Community Housing Partnership) in placing Janéa Jackson as CEO,” said ZRG Partners in an online post. “She brings nearly two decades of management experience in affordable housing, government administration, and urban planning to this a leading provider of permanent supportive housing for formerly unhoused San Franciscans.”

With a track record of building successful partnerships at the local, state, and federal level, Ms. Jackson was previously the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Multifamily West Region’s Asset Management Division director in San Francisco. In that role, she oversaw policies and procedures for the origination and servicing of the FHA Multifamily mortgage insurance programs, the Section 202 and 811 Capital Advance programs, and the Section 8 project-based programs on the West Coast including, Hawaii, Guam, the Marianas Islands, Nevada, and Arizona. Ms. Jackson has a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of Pennsylvania and is a certified urban planner with a master’s of urban planning degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Strong Experience

“Janéa has an impressive track record in leading housing programs in the public and private sectors, strong community relationships, and a shared vision for HomeRise’s mission,” said Gregg Miller, board chair of HomeRise.

“HomeRise has long been a pioneer of solutions that have changed the lives of thousands of people,” said Ms. Jackson. “I am deeply honored to serve as the next chief executive of one of the most important trailblazers in providing innovative, effective, and equitable permanent housing solutions. I’m eager to get to deeply know and understand the HomeRise community and its needs and look forward to sharing plans for our next steps in the near future.”

Founded in 1990, HomeRise is a leading non-profit in San Francisco helping people experiencing homelessness. “The mission is built on a simple-but-powerful idea: to combine housing with supportive services, like mental health and drug addiction counseling, to empower our residents,” said the non-profit. “Many go on to new careers, including working for HomeRise. They often also volunteer to advocate for local policies that create long-term change.” Each year, HomeRise’s permanent supportive housing helps more than 2,300 adults, children, seniors, and veterans who had previously experienced homelessness. Ninety-eight percent of the organization’s past and present residents who experienced homelessness stay safely and permanently housed, said the organization.

Veteran Recruiters

ZRG, founded in 1999, is a progressive mid-sized global executive search firm. With the financial backing of private equity investor RFE Investment Partners, ZRG is among the fastest growing firms in the search industry. It provides a full suite of executive, middle-management, and customized search solutions through its offices in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The firm finds leaders across a broad spectrum of business markets, including aerospace, consumer, education, healthcare services and solutions, industrial, life sciences, non-profit, private equity and venture capital, and technology.

Ms. Charness, social impact practice leader, specializes in partnering with leading organizations in education, healthcare, government, and those advocating for the arts, research, and sustainability. She serves as a strategic partner to institutions seeking to cross-populate leadership teams who inspire innovation and operational excellence in both the public and private sectors. Having served over 100 non-profit, governmental, and industry clients throughout the U.S. and beyond, Ms. Charness facilitates consensus around organizational design and leadership development, working with boards and leadership on C-suite and senior management talent selection. She’s been recognized as one of the top 40 Education recruiters in the U.S. by Hunt Scanlon Media two years in a row, and as a top 60 non-profit recruiter.

Mr. Slepin is a managing director and global co-head of real estate for ZRG Partners. He was also the founder of Terra Search Partners. (Terra Search became part of ZRG Partners in 2022). Mr. Slepin is passionate about real estate and its role in the global economy. His client base spans all sectors and functional specialties of the real estate business. Clients include owners, operators, builders, real estate services companies, investment management firms, and property managers as well as ownership structures including REITs, family offices, non-profits and government agencies, and investment advisors.

