The Christopher Group Looks to Acquire Six Summit Leadership

September 12, 2023 – The Christopher Group (TCG), a boutique HR executive search and business solutions recruiting firm, has completed a letter of intent to acquire Six Summit Leadership, an executive coaching and leadership development firm. The transaction is expected to officially close on Sept. 29. “We are extremely excited to continue to innovate and add value for our current and prospective clients,” said Nathaniel Schiffer, managing director of The Christopher Group. “This acquisition not only broadens our capabilities but also reinforces our dedication to assisting our clients in nurturing effective leadership and fostering positive change within their organizations. Equally important this acquisition will provide a physical presence in the mountain and western regions from which to build and nurture critical relationships.”

“The role of executive search firms has been fundamentally changing from identifying talent – which is a single impact event – to managing a much more complex set of talent mandates around leadership development, assessment, coaching, culture fit, and people strategy,” said Scott A. Scanlon, CEO of Hunt Scanlon Ventures and an advisor to The Christopher Group. “This acquisition, I believe, acknowledges that shift and positions Nat and his team as true strategic talent partners to the firm’s expanding client base.”

Led by Jeff Bettinger, a seasoned executive coach and former chief human resource officer, Six Summit Leadership specializes in executive coaching, team development, and organizational transformation. His experience spans his tenure as CHRO for two publicly traded companies as well as stints as an executive HR leader for private equity-owned companies. Mr. Bettinger’s expertise encompasses multiple industries, including medical devices, financial services, pharmaceuticals, retail, consumer products, and engineering.

The Christopher Group first partnered with Six Summit Leadership this past June. “By combining TCG’s extensive HR knowledge and talent acquisition prowess with Six Summit Leadership’s proven methodologies for leadership development, we are poised to deliver even greater value to our clients,” TCG said. “Together, we will empower organizations to attract, develop, and retain top HR talent while equipping their leaders with the skills and insights needed to drive positive change.”

Founded in 1998 by Tom and Paula Christopher (former HR executives with GE, Pepsi, Progressive Insurance, and Citigroup), The Christopher Group is a leading boutique HR executive search and staffing solutions firms. TCG is staffed by former HR professionals and trained search practitioners who use proprietary, scientific and industry-leading systems, tools, and processes. The firm has offices in Willoughby, OH; Sarasota, FL; and Kansas City, MO.

New Ownership

The Christopher Group was acquired by a group of managing partners led by Nat Schiffer on March 31, 2023. The acquisition allows the firm to continue its growth trajectory while ensuring a smooth ownership transition. “The acquisition of The Christopher Group by its managing partners is a testament to the strength, depth, and resilience of our company,” said Mr. Christopher. “We are excited to have all of the partners take the reins and continue our legacy of excellence in the HR industry we support.”

Related: The Christopher Group Recruits HR Leader for Adapt Community Network

The transition of ownership will be virtually seamless for the clients and candidates that TCG serves. Mr. Schiffer will serve as president and managing director; Pam Noble as managing partner, head of recruiting operations; Ayla Maloney as managing partner, head of people operations; and Tobin Anselmi, as managing partner, head of interim and consulting services operations.

“The acquisition brings a new level of energy and focus to The Christopher Group, with a renewed emphasis on innovation, client service, and operational efficiency,” the firm said. “The new leadership team is committed to building on the company’s incredible foundation while igniting new chapters of growth and innovation.”

“We are thrilled to be taking ownership of such a dynamic and successful company,” said Mr. Schiffer. “We are committed to capitalizing on the ever-growing demand for human capital solutions. With that said, I would be remiss if I did not thank Tom and Paula Christopher for their 25-plus years of contribution, innovation, financial support, and so much more. Additionally, they both will play important roles going forward as advisors and consultants, and Tom and I will continue our partnership in critical business development opportunities.”

Related: The Christopher Group Launches Consulting Services Division, Adds Leaders

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media