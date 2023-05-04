ZRG Partners Recruits CEO for Banner Real Estate

May 4, 2023 – Matt Slepin of ZRG Partners recently recruited Bob Flannery as the new chief executive officer of Banner Real Estate. He takes over this position following the planned retirement of Kent McCreedy. “The board of directors is thrilled to have Bob take the helm at Banner,” said Milt Pinsky, co-founder and chairman. “He has excellent management skills, expertise, and a successful track record in growing real estate platforms. We believe Bob will further Banner’s mission to achieve superior returns for our partners and owners and that this is best accomplished by acting with integrity, appreciating and respecting our employees, building quality relationships with all our partners, and seeking excellence in all we do.”

Mr. Flannery joins Banner with nearly 30 years of experience in real estate operations and finance. Most recently, he served as managing director, head of Redwood Residential and Operations for EQT Exeter, the successor firm to Redwood Capital Group, which operates the Redwood Residential business where he was also president. During his time with EQT Exeter/Redwood, Mr. Flannery was active in the firm’s strategic growth initiatives and capital-raising efforts. He oversaw all operational aspects of the multifamily business, including asset and portfolio management and construction management, and improving the firm’s business operations.

In his new position, Mr. Flannery will focus on leveraging the track record of success of Banner Real Estate Group and/or its affiliated entity(ies) (Banner) to foster growth in Banner’s established, national self-storage and multifamily platforms. Portfolio growth will come from new developments and acquisitions, along with expanding Banner’s capital partner relationships and structuring new joint-venture opportunities. Additionally, Mr. Flannery will collaborate with Banner’s senior leadership team to ensure the firm’s people, culture, and reputation continue to be among the best in the industry while implementing Banner’s long-term strategic plan for expansion.

Related: ZRG Partners Places COO for Orlando Utilities Commission in Florida

“Banner’s business is built around high-quality relationships with both internal and external stakeholders,” said Mr. Flannery. “My goal is to build upon and grow these relationships, while also growing our real estate investments through a realistic and highly calculated lens, especially given the current economic and investment market conditions. I look forward to working with this talented team to further our exciting objectives.”

Veteran Recruiters

ZRG, founded in 1999, is a progressive mid-sized global executive search firm. With the financial backing of private equity investor RFE Investment Partners, ZRG is among the fastest growing firms in the search industry. It provides a full suite of executive, middle-management, and customized search solutions through its offices in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The firm finds leaders across a broad spectrum of business markets, including aerospace, consumer, education, healthcare services and solutions, industrial, life sciences, non-profit, private equity and venture capital, and technology.

ZRG Partners Recruits CEO for Playa Bowls

Bruce Robertson and Dan Searby of ZRG Partners recently placed Dan Harmon as the new CEO of superfruit bowl chain Playa Bowls in Belmar, NJ. He succeeds Playa Bowls’ co-founder Rob Giuliano, who will remain engaged with the company as chief innovation officer and continue to play a critical role in Playa Bowls’ strategic development. “Harmon has an exceptional reputation for exceeding business objectives and franchisee relationships in the restaurant industry and will be a valuable asset as we continue to grow and develop our company,” said Mr. Giuliano. “Throughout his career, Dan Harmon has established himself as a leader who builds strong teams, drives great business results and develops trust with team members and franchisees. We’re incredibly honored to have someone of his caliber join the Playa Bowls team.”

Mr. Slepin is a managing director and global co-head of real estate for ZRG Partners. He was also the founder of Terra Search Partners. (Terra Search became part of ZRG Partners in 2022). Mr. Slepin is passionate about real estate and its role in the global economy. His client base spans all sectors and functional specialties of the real estate business. Clients include owners, operators, builders, real estate services companies, investment management firms, and property managers as well as ownership structures including REITs, family offices, nonprofits and government agencies, and investment advisors.

Recent Search

ZRG recently recruited Anne Chapin as the new chief risk officer for Mascoma Bank in Lebanon, NH. Managing directors Scott Kyle, Patrick Prout, and Jerry Bratkovich led the assignment. Ms. Chapin is a corporate risk transformation executive with 20-plus years of progressive experience at a Fortune 50 financial leader. Her skills include enterprise risk strategy, planning, and risk management framework, and she has hands-on experience mitigating major risk events. Previously, Ms. Chapin served as SVP at Wells Fargo.

Established in 1899, Mascoma Bank has 25 locations through the Connecticut River Valley in New Hampshire and Vermont. It is a full service bank offering a wide array of financial services including deposit products, loans, commercial banking, insurance, and wealth management. The bank also offers a wide range of automated services to provide access to one’s accounts 24/7, including internet banking, person to person payments, mobile deposits, and cash management products.

Related: ZRG Partners Assists Center for Community Solutions with CEO Search

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media