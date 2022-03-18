ZRG Partners Names Head of Law Firm Strategy

March 18, 2022 – ZRG Partners, a leading search firm backed by private equity firm RFE Investment Partners, has expanded with the addition of Sharon Mahn as managing director and head of law firm strategy. She will be based in the firm’s New York office. “Throughout her career, Sharon has displayed a passion for helping law firms and legal talent to grow and thrive,” said Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG. “She has been recognized for her work as a legal executive as well as countless successful placements, and we are excited to welcome her to the ZRG family.”

Ms. Mahn has placed hundreds of law firm partners and teams into Global 100 law firms, boutiques, and companies. She is often quoted for her expertise in the media, and she has served on panels worldwide as an expert speaker. Additionally, she is a guest professor at the New York University Master’s Program in the School of Professional Studies and co-host of The Weekly Rush radio show and podcast. Ms. Mahn most recently served as head of legal at a New York City-based executive search company, and earlier, she served as managing director at Major, Lindsey & Africa. Further, she has practiced law at top-tier national and international law firms. Notably, Ms. Mahn also founded a legal and executive search company, serving as CEO for over a decade.

In addition to identifying and recruiting legal executives, Ms. Mahn specializes in strategic law firm mergers and acquisitions, including her most recent merger of a 150-attorney firm into a large international law firm. She has also placed legal professionals into board and general counsel roles in sectors including finance, technology, energy, entertainment and media, private equity, hedge funds, and education. Ms. Mahn partnered with a former Magic Circle law firm partner to grow his emerging business entity in the U.S. with dozens of in-house lawyer placements, with the organization eventually selling to West Publishing Corp. and Thomson Reuters.

“A company leads from the top down, and I was beyond impressed to find a leader that strategically builds based not just on the revenue generation, but that values significant attributes in its employees at all levels,” said Ms. Mahn. “A talent advisory firm, a human capital business, is only as good as its people and culture. I’m thrilled to join a unique and extraordinary company with an ethical, collaborative culture and a focus on working with top-tier, diverse clients.”

ZRG, founded in 1999, is a progressive mid-sized global executive search firm and one of the fastest growing in the search industry. It provides a full suite of executive, middle-management, and customized search solutions through its offices in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The firm finds leaders across a broad spectrum of business markets, including aerospace, consumer, education, healthcare services and solutions, industrial, life sciences, non-profit, private equity and venture capital, and technology.

ZRG, a leading search firm backed by private equity firm RFE Investment Partners, has elected Hamilton Bradshaw CEO James Caan to its board of directors. Mr. Caan has made a personal seven-figure investment in the company. “We are thrilled to add James Caan to our board of directors,” said CEO Larry Hartmann. “He brings a global aspect to our board that is important as we continue our expansion. James will be a valuable resource to me in my role as CEO as someone who has successfully grown and scaled a global recruitment business. I look forward to his involvement in our future growth.”

ZRG recently acquired boutique strategy consulting firm Brimstone Consulting Group LLC. Based in Camden, ME, Brimstone Consulting is a specialist consulting firm which partners with clients in building a strategy blueprint for rapid CEO success after leadership transitions. Brimstone’s methodology aligns leadership goals with business capabilities at all levels. The firm’s key focus areas include business acceleration; change enablement; culture change; executive coaching; leadership development; leadership team alignment; organizational alignment; diversity, equity and inclusion; and post-merger execution.

ZRG also acquired Walking the Talk, a consulting and advisory firm focused on culture transformation. Hunt Scanlon Ventures, based in Greenwich, Conn., facilitated the introduction and transaction between both organizations. Walking the Talk, headquartered in Amsterdam, specializes in enhancing performance results by aligning culture with strategy. Since the company was established 11 years ago, culture has landed firmly on the agenda of most executive teams and boards of directors. “Hiring top talent that aligns with a client’s culture objective has been a key success factor for ZRG,” said Mr. Hartmann. “With the addition of Walking the Talk, we will expand our consulting and talent solutions capabilities, helping our clients address challenging topics like change management and culture transformation.

