Work&Partners Recruits Chief Technology Officer for Toppan Merrill

June 29, 2022 – New York-based Work&Partners has recruited Beau Mersereau as the new chief technology officer for Toppan Merrill. Founder and president Alan Work led the assignment. Mr. Mersereau was formerly at Fish & Richardson P.C. During his 21-plus years with the company, he served as chief technology officer, leading the legal technology solutions group. Prior to that, he was Fish & Richardson’s director of applications for development and support. Toppan Merrill, a provider of financial printing and communication solutions, is part of the Toppan Printing Co., a global printing group, headquartered in Tokyo with about $14 billion in annual sales in the U.S. Toppan Merrill has been a partner to the financial, legal, and corporate communities for five decades, providing secure, innovative solutions to complex content and communications requirements.

Work&Partners also placed Cindy Sattler as the new CFO of Toppan Merrill. As CFO, Ms. Sattler will join Toppan Merrill’s executive leadership team in a high-impact and strategic role reporting to the business unit president. She will be responsible for the direction and management of its client’s financial strategies and activities across a multi-national business and will be instrumental in driving transformation and simplification of the business. Ms. Sattler was formerly the secretary and CFO of Archway Marketing Services.

In September, Work&Partners also recruited Heather Jordan as chief product officer of Toppan Merrill. Ms. Jordan was previously with data analytics company Nielsen where she held multiple roles throughout her tenure. Most recently she served as senior vice president, product leader. Her earlier roles at Nielsen were vice president, program manager, and senior product manager. Earlier in Ms. Jordan’s career she was director of research and account executive at Spartan Communications.

Veteran Search Firm

Work&Partners is a retained executive search firm that recruits senior-level executives for top management and technology consulting organizations, high-tech firms, and corporations on a global basis. The firm combines this core competency with a strong focus on M&A due diligence, TAS, and corporate finance consulting environments. Its team of retained search consultants, researchers, and support personnel that have built a network of global contacts in the financial services and Fortune 500 arena.

Mr. Work founded Work&Partners in 2002. In focusing on the development of C-level teams, Mr. Work has filled roles at the managing director, partner, vice president, and president levels. His expertise spans a range of industries and includes knowledge of the management consulting, technology consulting, financial services, and telecommunications sectors. He has placed candidates in the Big Four accounting firms, both public and private companies, professional services organizations, and venture-backed entities. Cognizant, FTI Consulting, Be Informed, Deloitte Consulting, eBay/PayPal, Capgemini, LiquidHub, and Electronic Ink are among the clients Mr. Work has worked with since the firm’s inception.

Chief Technology Officers

Demand for top technology executives continues to gain momentum. Chief technology officer hiring, in fact, is expected to grow 18 percent by 2023, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics. It’s a trend that is keeping executive search firms well occupied.

In addition, the booming technology sector, vibrant even when the economy was softer, shows little sign of retreat, according to a host of recruiters who service the talent needs of companies across the field. It continues to produce capabilities and services that few imagined just a decade ago.

Yet a recently conducted survey of global executives by Odgers Berndtson and Forrester Research revealed that 84 percent of companies lack the necessary talent base to execute a digital transformation.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media