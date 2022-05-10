Grace Blue Partnership Recruits Chief Technology Officer for Dentsu 

May 10, 2022 – London-based executive search firm Grace Blue Partnership has placed Christina Lee as chief technology officer at Dentsu Asia Pacific, an integrated marketing solutions and agency services company. Ms. Lee will be responsible for providing overarching technology strategy, industry-leading capabilities, and solutions to enable business growth and drive day to day operations through transformational business and technology initiatives. Based in Hong Kong, she will report directly to Dominic Shine, global CTO, and will be part of both the company’s global and APAC senior management teams.

“Christina is a committed leader who is passionate about organizational design, understands the problems that will be faced during hyper-growth, and is energized by solving these problems,” said Mr. Shine. “She brings with her strong experience and a successful track record in driving significant transformational change through technology across organizations, as well as in the delivery of data and digital products. I look forward to having her on the team.”

Bringing with her over two decades of senior leadership experience in information and digital technology, Ms. Lee has a strong track record of consulting and industry experience in strategy, business transformation, business partnership, vendor management, and solution delivery, as well as aligning and advancing IT as a tool and driver for business of Fortune 500 multi-national brand companies.

Strong Experience

Prior to joining Dentsu, Ms. Lee held senior leadership roles at Kering Group as APAC chief information officer and L’Oréal as South Asia-Pacific chief information officer, where she led IT for the most strategic and complex region and successfully established the tech organization strategy for APAC.

Ms. Lee sits on the judging panel for Case competition, Enactus Singapore, a community of student, academic, and business leaders committed to using the power of entrepreneurial action, and served as a mentor during her leadership at Kering Group.

Ms. Lee said: “I have ambition for technology to be a champion of change for brands and businesses to optimize their business practice, and also be a strategic partner to help business to get maximum benefits from the data and technologies. Dentsu values technology and innovation at the heart of its culture and I could not be more excited to be working together with this incredible, high performing team of technology professionals.”

Dentsu International is one of the largest global marketing and advertising agency networks in the world. With best-in-class services and solutions in media, CXM, and creative, the company operates in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 48,000 dedicated specialists. Its primary location is in London.

Respected Recruiters

Grace Blue Partnership focuses on the marketing, media, and digital space. The firm has placed senior talent in this space globally, including CEOs, presidents, chief creative officers, heads of planning, chief financial officers, and chief marketing officers.

With offices in New York, London, Singapore, and Shanghai, the Grace Blue team members are experts in their sectors – with many of the senior team having held executive-level positions in marketing and media businesses themselves. The firm’s clients include, Ford, Microsoft, SAP, Spotify, IPG, Omnicom, RSA Films, LEGO, Dentsu Aegis Network, Mother, Havas, and Coca-Cola.

“As we know due to the pandemic, APAC as a whole has had stricter border closures than usual and inhibited mobility through public health policy,” said Helen Duffy, CEO of Grace Blue’s APAC location. “Add to that the economic uncertainty meaning markets have been focused on ensuring their citizens are first in open / new roles – which means fewer work permits are granted. All lead to less expansive, less varied, less diverse point of view on what your teams can be. But this won’t be forever.”

“Sit down with your leadership team and work out what you want to achieve, and with that what skills and talent you need now, in the medium and in the longer term for the goals of the business – so people can support / cover for each other, fill the gaps, perhaps bring in interim support,” she said.

“Plan the year ahead if people need to travel and support them to work flexibly in terms of location given the seismic shifts in ways of working remotely,” said Ms. Duffy. “Most importantly, give your leadership team the confidence that they are supported, that you have their backs if they get stuck somewhere, or they will be able to conduct their role from elsewhere in the organization if the worst happens.”

“This confidence allows everyone to get their swagger back,” she said. “It’s been tough, even the most resilient leaders are worn out. Tell them they are brilliant, reward them however you can, help them reward their teams (be that in monetary terms and culturally). This is an incredible opportunity to cement culture and pull together.”

Related: Grace Blue Partnership Launches Platform for Talent Displaced by COVID-19

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media