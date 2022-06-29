RH Perry & Associates Recruits President for Onondaga Community College

June 29, 2022 – Asheville, NC-based RH Perry & Associates has assisted in the recruitment of Warren M. Hilton as the next president of Onondaga Community College in Onondaga Hill, NY. He will become the school’s ninth president and its first black president, succeeding Casey Crabill who is retiring after nine years at the college. Senior consultants Jessie Thompson and Gene Gickman led the assignment. “Our board of trustees was proud to unanimously approve Dr. Warren Hilton as Onondaga Community College’s ninth president, and we thank the SUNY board of trustees for doing the same,” said John P. Sindoni, board of trustees chair. “We look forward to working with Dr. Hilton to serve students as Central New York’s partner in education for success.”

Dr. Hilton comes to Onondaga Community College from Kutztown University in Pennsylvania where he was vice president for enrollment management and student affairs. He has also held administrative roles at the Community College of Philadelphia, Drexel University in Philadelphia, Moravian College in Bethlehem, PA, Johns Hopkins School of Public Health in Baltimore, Stevenson University in Stevenson, MD, and University of Maryland-College Park. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and a doctorate at Drexel University.

“I am humbled and honored to be selected as Onondaga Community College’s next president,” said Dr. Hilton. “Everyone with whom I have met has demonstrated that OCC is a student-centered institution and poised to have an even greater impact upon current and future students and economic growth in the region. I look forward to collaboratively planning for and working toward Onondaga Community College’s bright future.”

Onondaga Community College is a two-year college, founded in 1961, with two locations: a 280-acre main campus in Central New York state, just outside the city limits of Syracuse, and a satellite location in Liverpool, NY. The school is one of 30 community colleges operating under the State University of New York. (SUNY) system and offers 46 associate degrees and certificate programs. The college attracts and serves a diverse student body that includes recent high school graduates, working adults and displaced workers, veterans, traditionally underrepresented students, English language learners, international students, student-parents, students with disabilities, low-income students, and first-generation college students, as well as students with a postsecondary credential preparing for new careers.

Established in 1974, RH Perry has conducted over 1,000 higher education searches. The firm’s higher education practice consists of senior-level executives with a well-balanced mix of college and university presidential experience, senior administrative experience, and executive search expertise. Founded by Robert H. Perry, the firm also has offices in California, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

Mr. Thompson, director of community college searches, has led, or participated in, a wide range of presidential and senior administrative higher education searches. His experience spans large and small, urban, suburban and rural institutions nationwide. Mr. Thompson has provided services to both single and multi-campus institutions. His experience in higher education includes a combination of more than 40 years in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Michigan of senior-level administration, community college trustee service, and college teaching experience.

Dr. Glickman, retired president of Massasoit Community College and president emerita, Manchester Community College, has a breadth of experience in higher education, beginning as a career counselor and culminating in 12 years as a community college president. Her background encompasses a distinguished career of more than 40 years in public and private community colleges and universities, including experience leading a college through significant change with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

