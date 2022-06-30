WittKieffer Launches Leadership Advisory Practice

June 30, 2022 – Oak Brook-IL-based WittKieffer has added Susan M. Snyder to launch the firm’s leadership advisory practice. “For more than 50 years, WittKieffer has built a reputation as a trusted partner in executive talent acquisition, serving organizations operating exclusively at the intersection of healthcare delivery, science, and education—the ‘quality of life’ ecosystem,” said Andrew Chastain, president and CEO of WittKieffer. “We’re focused on improving quality of life through impactful leadership and are excited to expand our services to encompass executive, team, and cultural alignment and development. Our firm is excited to welcome Susan to the WittKieffer team. Through her leadership, we are developing solutions to enable our clients to reach their full impact.”

Ms. Snyder is an advisor and experienced business leader focused on helping executives and their teams more capably and confidently navigate their complex challenges. Her consulting expertise includes executive team development, culture definition and sustenance, talent management, and executive coaching and development. The majority of her consulting work has been in life sciences, healthcare, professional services, and large industrials.

Prior to joining WittKieffer, Ms. Snyder held a variety of senior roles at Korn Ferry. Most recently, she was a senior client partner and global leader dedicated to executive team performance. Before that, she held key positions with Korn Ferry overseeing North American organizational strategy, global talent and effectiveness, and North American consulting delivery. Earlier in her career, she held roles of increasing responsibility within a global management consultancy, including reshaping the U.S. organization to increase client impact, employee engagement, and business results.

Related: WittKieffer Names Commercial Healthcare Practice Leader; Expands Team

“I am humbled and honored by the opportunity to serve within a firm so purpose-driven,” said Ms. Snyder. “WittKieffer is authentically client-centric, bringing both understanding and empathy for the ecosystem in which they serve. I am impressed with the firm’s collaborative culture and dedication to creating meaningful growth and impact not only for our clients but for our own colleagues. Together, we are creating something truly special.”

WittKieffer assists hospitals, health systems, academic medical centers, medical schools, and physician groups; biotech, pharmaceutical, diagnostics and medical device companies; colleges and universities; and not-for-profit community service and cultural organizations, with senior administrative recruiting assignments. With more than 100 search professionals nationwide, its consultants recruit CEOs, CFOs, COOs, CNOs, physician executives, and other leaders.

Recent Alliance

WittKieffer recently entered into a strategic partnership with the National Association of Health Services Executives (NAHSE) to further advance and develop black healthcare leadership. The organizations have a longstanding relationship, with WittKieffer sponsoring and supporting NAHSE events and activities throughout the years. The current agreement is an opportunity to formalize the working partnership, the partners said. As part of the collaboration, NAHSE and WittKieffer will team to provide career-related thought leadership for NAHSE members, special sessions at NAHSE’s annual educational conference and other key events, career counseling for members and coordinated research on topics of importance to black healthcare leaders.

“WittKieffer has long respected NAHSE and its mission of fostering black leadership in healthcare and improving the care provided to underserved communities,” said Paul Bohne, managing partner and leader of WittKieffer’s healthcare practice. “Thanks in large part to NAHSE, black executives have made tremendous strides in healthcare leadership. However, there is much progress yet to be made. We believe that our intentional, collaborative support of NAHSE will further open doors for black leaders and continue to diversify the healthcare C-suite and managerial ranks.”

Related: WittKieffer Seeking Chief Diversity Officer for Brandeis University

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media