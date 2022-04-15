WittKieffer Names Commercial Healthcare Practice Leader; Expands Team

April 15, 2022 – Oak Brook-IL-based WittKieffer has expanded its healthcare consulting team, hiring a range of recruiting professionals. Among them: Shelly Carolan, Toni Davis,Crystal Hendriks, Terri Houchen, Lisa Lewis, Stephanie Odorisio Arriviello, and Angela Raphael.

Ms. Carolan was recently named leader of WittKieffer’s commercial healthcare practice and has expertise across the for-profit healthcare and life sciences industries. Previously, she was sector leader for profit healthcare services at Korn Ferry. Prior to her career in executive recruitment, she held a number of C-suite positions at PE-backed and private healthcare service organizations. For WittKieffer, she conducts and oversees high-level searches and manages quality and consistency of the commercial healthcare team’s client work.

Other Team Members

As a senior associate in WittKieffer’s mid-level executive search practice, Ms. Davis has a decade of recruiting experience as an internal talent acquisition leader for various companies. She spent the first decade of her search career with DHR Global, where she conducted recruitments for CEOs, CFOs, VPs, physician and nurse executives, and more. In addition to extensive expertise in healthcare recruiting, she has also placed executives in technology, manufacturing, IT, human resources, insurance, finance, and the life sciences.

Ms. Hendriks works with diverse industry leaders to help them find senior positions. She most recently held positions with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles in General Pediatrics, UCEDD (Community Mental Health Clinic).

Ms. Houchen, a senior associate, relies upon extensive experience in the executive search arena to deliver senior leaders for clients. She was previously a physician recruiter for the University of Kansas Health System, and prior to that was associate vice president and recruiter for B.E. Smith.

Ms. Lewis brings to her position a wealth of experience in executive recruiting in various settings. Her skills range from sourcing and presenting candidates to negotiating contracts. Prior to joining WittKieffer, Ms. Lewis was owner and president of her own recruiting firm, in which she was a contract consultant for roles in healthcare and information technology.

Based in Pennsylvania, Ms. Odorisio Arriviello has more than 22 years within the healthcare sector, ranging from her initial education and development work at one of the nation’s leading children’s hospitals, to her success recruiting senior executive and physician leaders from across the healthcare continuum. Over the years she has developed an extensive network of leadership contacts across the healthcare industry.

Ms. Raphael has a background in healthcare operations and administration which informs every facet of her work as an executive recruiter. Her areas of expertise include human resources, quality improvement, financial management, project management, workflow optimization, training and development, mentoring, and coaching. Prior to joining WittKieffer, Ms. Raphael was director of operations, senior services, for MedStar Montgomery Medical Center in Olney, MD.

WittKieffer assists hospitals, health systems, academic medical centers, medical schools, and physician groups; biotech, pharmaceutical, diagnostics and medical device companies; colleges and universities; and not-for-profit community service and cultural organizations, with senior administrative recruiting assignments. With more than 100 search professionals nationwide, its consultants recruit CEOs, CFOs, COOs, CNOs, physician executives, and other leaders.

Recent Alliance

WittKieffer recently entered into a strategic partnership with the National Association of Health Services Executives (NAHSE) to further advance and develop black healthcare leadership. The organizations have a longstanding relationship, with WittKieffer sponsoring and supporting NAHSE events and activities throughout the years. The current agreement is an opportunity to formalize the working partnership, the partners said. As part of the collaboration, NAHSE and WittKieffer will team to provide career-related thought leadership for NAHSE members, special sessions at NAHSE’s annual educational conference and other key events, career counseling for members and coordinated research on topics of importance to black healthcare leaders.

“WittKieffer has long respected NAHSE and its mission of fostering black leadership in healthcare and improving the care provided to underserved communities,” said Paul Bohne, managing partner and leader of WittKieffer’s healthcare practice. “Thanks in large part to NAHSE, black executives have made tremendous strides in healthcare leadership. However, there is much progress yet to be made. We believe that our intentional, collaborative support of NAHSE will further open doors for black leaders and continue to diversify the healthcare C-suite and managerial ranks.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media