WittKieffer Appoints Chief Operating Officer

November 7, 2022 – Oak Brook, IL-based search firm WittKieffer has named Christina Boiler as its chief operating officer. “Christina is well known for inspiring organizations to achieve excellence and meaningful change,” said Andrew Chastain, president and CEO of WittKieffer. “She brings a unique, diverse skill-set developed through previous senior leadership roles while possessing an eager willingness to explore new opportunities and embrace strategies that will ultimately help us to serve our clients better. Her expertise will be invaluable to WittKieffer. We couldn’t be more thrilled to have her join our firm’s leadership team.”

Ms. Boiler has more than 15 years of leadership experience across operations, strategy, business development, and finance in market-leading consulting organizations. She was previously a partner and led the North American global mobility business for the global consulting firm Mercer. That role was the culmination of other positions within Mercer of increasing impact, including as head of strategy, North America, in which she spearheaded major initiatives to drive growth and increase operational efficiencies. Ms. Boiler began her career working for the U.S. Department of State in the foreign service, fulfilling assignments as an economic officer in Panama and political and consular officer in Turkey.

In her role as COO, Ms. Boiler will implement creative business strategies and procedures that enhance the firm’s ability to carry out its mission to improve quality of life through impactful leadership. In addition to her oversight of WittKieffer’s daily operations, will also be expected to work closely with the firm’s leadership team to promote a vibrant, inclusive company culture, establish goals for continued exceptional performance and sustainable growth, and inspire employees to embrace their roles, to grow and to serve clients to the best of their ability.

“I am drawn to WittKieffer’s mission to impact the quality of life through its work with clients in healthcare, education, life sciences, and the not-for-profit sector,” said Ms. Boiler. “Through a culture of continuous improvement and excellence in operations, WittKieffer will continue to lead the executive search industry in regards to the quality of its work and the outstanding results it produces for clients.”

Related: WittKieffer Launches Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Service and Names Practice Leader

WittKieffer assists hospitals, health systems, academic medical centers, medical schools, and physician groups; biotech, pharmaceutical, diagnostics and medical device companies; colleges and universities, and not-for-profit community service and cultural organizations with senior administrative recruiting assignments. With more than 100 search professionals nationwide, its consultants recruit CEOs, CFOs, COOs, CNOs, physician executives, and other leaders.

Recent Expansion

WittKieffer has added Susan M. Snyder to launch the firm’s leadership advisory practice. “For more than 50 years, WittKieffer has built a reputation as a trusted partner in executive talent acquisition, serving organizations operating exclusively at the intersection of healthcare delivery, science, and education—the ‘quality of life’ ecosystem,” said Mr. Chastain. “We’re focused on improving quality of life through impactful leadership and are excited to expand our services to encompass executive, team, and cultural alignment and development. Our firm is excited to welcome Susan to the WittKieffer team. Through her leadership, we are developing solutions to enable our clients to reach their full impact.”

WittKieffer Appoints Co-Leader of Professional Search Practice

WittKieffer has named Jeffrey Schroetlin as managing partner and co-leader of the firm’s professional search practice (formerly known as its mid-level executive search practice). He will share leadership responsibilities with managing partner Elaina Genser, who has guided the practice since 2020. Both individuals will continue their executive search work for WittKieffer—Ms. Genser in the healthcare practice and Mr. Schroetlin in the academic medicine and health sciences practice. “I am excited to partner with Jeff in the operations and strategy of the professional search practice,” said Ms. Genser. “Our team is significantly expanding our capabilities and client work, and I welcome his assistance in guiding the management and continued growth of the practice.”

Ms. Snyder is an advisor and experienced business leader focused on helping executives and their teams more capably and confidently navigate their complex challenges. Her consulting expertise includes executive team development, culture definition and sustenance, talent management, and executive coaching and development. The majority of her consulting work has been in life sciences, healthcare, professional services, and large industrials.

WittKieffer also recently entered into a strategic partnership with the National Association of Health Services Executives (NAHSE) to further advance and develop black healthcare leadership. The organizations have a longstanding relationship, with WittKieffer sponsoring and supporting NAHSE events and activities throughout the years. The current agreement is an opportunity to formalize the working partnership, the partners said. As part of the collaboration, NAHSE and WittKieffer will team to provide career-related thought leadership for NAHSE members, special sessions at NAHSE’s annual educational conference and other key events, career counseling for members and coordinated research on topics of importance to black healthcare leaders.

Related: WittKieffer Seeking Chief Diversity Officer for Brandeis University

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media