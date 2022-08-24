WittKieffer Appoints Co-Leader of Professional Search Practice

August 24, 2022 – Oak Brook-IL-based WittKieffer has named Jeffrey Schroetlin as managing partner and co-leader of the firm’s professional search practice (formerly known as its mid-level executive search practice). He will share leadership responsibilities with managing partner Elaina Genser, who has guided the practice since 2020. Both individuals will continue their executive search work for WittKieffer—Ms. Genser in the healthcare practice and Mr. Schroetlin in the academic medicine and health sciences practice. “I am excited to partner with Jeff in the operations and strategy of the professional search practice,” said Ms. Genser. “Our team is significantly expanding our capabilities and client work, and I welcome his assistance in guiding the management and continued growth of the practice.”

“This is a terrific opportunity for me to collaborate with Elaina as we look to continue to grow the professional search practice to serve clients better and bring them impactful leadership,” said Mr. Schroetlin. “Elaina has been in the executive search industry for more than 35 years. She has had a strong influence upon my career and I look forward to serving alongside her.”

The professional search practice recruits healthcare, higher education, and not-for-profit leaders across a range of roles, including vice presidents, executive directors, directors, assistant/associate vice presidents, and more. It continues to grow substantially—in its latest fiscal year, the professional search practice saw a 50 percent increase in team members, a similar increase in searches, and revenue growth of more than 70 percent.

Clients in healthcare include the nation’s top 100 hospitals, health systems, ACOs, academic medical centers, managed care organizations, and physician group practices. In education the professional search practice serves top liberal arts schools, flagships and campuses across state systems, as well as major national and international research institutions.

WittKieffer assists hospitals, health systems, academic medical centers, medical schools, and physician groups; biotech, pharmaceutical, diagnostics and medical device companies; colleges and universities; and not-for-profit community service and cultural organizations, with senior administrative recruiting assignments. With more than 100 search professionals nationwide, its consultants recruit CEOs, CFOs, COOs, CNOs, physician executives, and other leaders.

Newly Launched Leadership Advisory Practice

WittKieffer has added Susan M. Snyder to launch the firm’s leadership advisory practice. “For more than 50 years, WittKieffer has built a reputation as a trusted partner in executive talent acquisition, serving organizations operating exclusively at the intersection of healthcare delivery, science, and education—the ‘quality of life’ ecosystem,” said Andrew Chastain, president and CEO of WittKieffer. “We’re focused on improving quality of life through impactful leadership and are excited to expand our services to encompass executive, team, and cultural alignment and development. Our firm is excited to welcome Susan to the WittKieffer team. Through her leadership, we are developing solutions to enable our clients to reach their full impact.”

Ms. Snyder is an advisor and experienced business leader focused on helping executives and their teams more capably and confidently navigate their complex challenges. Her consulting expertise includes executive team development, culture definition and sustenance, talent management, and executive coaching and development. The majority of her consulting work has been in life sciences, healthcare, professional services, and large industrials.

WittKieffer also recently entered into a strategic partnership with the National Association of Health Services Executives (NAHSE) to further advance and develop black healthcare leadership. The organizations have a longstanding relationship, with WittKieffer sponsoring and supporting NAHSE events and activities throughout the years. The current agreement is an opportunity to formalize the working partnership, the partners said. As part of the collaboration, NAHSE and WittKieffer will team to provide career-related thought leadership for NAHSE members, special sessions at NAHSE’s annual educational conference and other key events, career counseling for members and coordinated research on topics of importance to black healthcare leaders.

