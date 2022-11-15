TRANSEARCH Adds Y Scouts to Network

November 15, 2022 – Executive search consultants are seeing an increase in hiring mandates from around the world. To meet demand, they continue to develop new practices, hire new recruiters, and open new locations. Global recruiting consortiums, meanwhile, are taking advantage of a resurgence in certain geographic areas.

TRANSEARCH International recently added Scottsdale, AZ-based Y Scouts as its newest member firm. Founded in 2012 by Max Hansen, Y Scouts is a retained executive search firm serving high-growth North American SaaS, professional services, manufacturing, CPG, and E-commerce companies. “When I first met Max and his team a few years ago I instinctively knew that they shared our values and was impressed with the innovative way they approached their client and candidate relationships,” said Celeste Whatley, CEO of TRANSEARCH. “I know that they will make such a difference within our team with their anything is possible approach to everything they do. We are all very excited to welcome them to the TRANSEARCH family.”

“The Y Scouts team is excited to join the TRANSEARCH International family,” said Mr. Hansen. “It will immediately extend the Y Scout team’s reach from North America to 60 other offices in 40 countries around the globe. We are looking forward to joining forces with a global team to continue to pursue our purpose of transforming how people and companies connect to work that matters. Y Scouts’ obsession around aligning people on culture, performance, and team fit perfectly aligns with TRANSEARCH International powered by Orxestra.”

“Max Hansen and the founding team undertook to create the firm, and pursue the road less travelled, an idea that started in 2012,” TRANSEARCH said. “Max and his team knew the system for finding top executive talent was flawed – both on the candidate side, and on the client side. They decided that it was time to disrupt the traditional process and focus on matching company culture with purpose. Speaking of purpose, Max and his team are all about transforming how people and companies connect to work that matters, and they achieve this via an obsession with delivering a world-class client and candidate experience.”

Global Consortium

TRANSEARCH is a global search firm with representation in all of the major economic capitals, with about 60 offices in over 35 countries. It was founded in 1982 and today completes more than 1,500 senior executive search assignments a year. Its global client base is in the financial services, technology, consumer and retail, life sciences, and industrial and resources sectors.

The Dubai office of TRANSEARCH recently added Ruby Gupte as a new partner. She has a wealth of experience in executive search and outplacement. Her areas of focus are art and culture, not-for-profit and the financial sector. Ms. Gupte’s career in executive search started in 2005 in Singapore where she worked on assignments in investment and retail banking.

She has been an art entrepreneur since 2015 and has been an art fair producer across Singapore and Finland. For the past two years Ms. Gupte has been actively involved on the board of two not-for-profits in Finland focused on art and culture where she has been an active advocate for the rights of foreign-born artists living in Finland.

