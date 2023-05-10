The Moran Company Seeks New Leader for Texas Counseling Association

May 10, 2023 – The Moran Company, an executive recruitment firm that specializes in the non-profit sector, has been enlisted to find a new CEO for the Texas Counseling Association (TCA) in Austin. Senior search consultant Jon Rosell is leading the assignment. The search firm is looking for an energetic, experienced, and highly skilled leader to work collaboratively with the board of directors to lead and support all areas of the organization.

The incoming CEO will be expected to build and maintain strong working relationships with TCA membership and key state organizations, agencies, and regulatory bodies relevant to TCA. They will support the work of TCA chapters, divisions, committees, and members. This leader will be expected to work with the board to strengthen inclusion, diversity, equity, and anti-racism, (IDEA) within the community of practice. The CEO must effectively managing the TCA headquarters, operations, and administration as well as maintain and accurately report financial performance of the organization.

The Moran Company says the successful candidate must possess a strong ability and desire to support the membership of the organization and counseling profession as well as a minimum of five years of successful executive leadership experience. Preference will be given to demonstrated leadership in professional associations, volunteer, or not-for-profit organizations. The search firm has laid out the professional qualifications and personal characteristics it is looking for in candidates applying for this position:

Ability to effectively communicate with leadership and volunteers to engage in continuous growth and improvement of the association and the profession.

Ability to ensure the association is staffed with well trained, quality, and engaged employees.

Ability to create an environment and culture that focuses on the association’s mission, vision, and values as well as the ability to help the association’s culture adapt as it grows and changes in the future.

Ability to be a spokesperson on behalf of the association at legislative and regulatory body meetings, coalition building, business functions, community events, and networking opportunities.

Ability to advocate for the association and profession through empowering TCA members’ active engagement.

Ability to oversee the management of all association departments utilizing effective leadership strategies and delegation of responsibility.

The Texas Counseling Association is a 7,000-member organization focused on promoting high professional standards and increasing access to professional counselors across Texas. As a 501 (c) (3) professional association, TCA provides leadership, advocacy, resources, and professional development for the counseling profession. Within the organization, there are 12 divisions focused on specialized areas of practice. There are also 27 local chapters connecting counselors in identified counties.

Non-Profit Recruiters

The Moran Company, based in Leawood, KS, specializes in searches for non-profit leadership, including executive directors, fundraising/development directors, hospital foundation directors, and other senior executives.

The Moran Company Seeks New Leader for No Barriers

The Moran Company has been enlisted to help find the next executive director for No Barriers in Fort Collins, CO. Senior search consultant Mike English is leading the assignment The non-profit is poised for a post-COVID “re-boot” and is looking for a new executive director to lead the team into the future. Reporting to the board of directors, the executive director is responsible for leading the organization’s administration, fundraising, marketing and strategic plan implementation. The search firm notes that other key duties include program oversight, community outreach, and board development. “Most importantly, the new executive director will lead the organization forward towards the vision of building an inclusive world for all where barriers don’t stand in the way of possibilities,” The Morgan Company said. “No Barriers will celebrate 20 years in 2023, and looks forward to the new executive director building on the strength of the organization.”

Bill Moran founded the search firm in 1996. He has worked on more than 70 non-profit searches. He brings a rare combination to the search sector of having spent another 10 years as senior fundraising staff and 12 years as a successful fundraising consultant serving more than 100 clients.

Mr. Rosell has more than 30 years of non-profit leadership experience in associations, education, human services and healthcare. He began his career as a special education teacher and transitioned to a 17-year administrative career within special education in both public and private, non-profit leadership roles.

Active Search

The Moran Company was recently enlisted to find a new chief executive officer for Protected Harbor, a Fort Meyers, FL-based non-profit organization dedicated to providing housing for people with disabilities. The CEO will be expected to promote visionary leadership, community engagement, and donor development, under the direction of the board. Strategic planning, oversight of the executive director, risk management, executive-level decision making and execution, external relations, community housing and program development, fundraising, and capital campaign facilitation will be the leader’s primary responsibilities.

The Moran Company says the ideal candidate will be a seasoned manager (with a preference for experience in the provision of residential services for people with developmental disabilities) who has demonstrated success in fundraising.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media