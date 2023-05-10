HireVue Acquires Modern Hire

May 10, 2023 – HireVue, a global provider of video interviewing, assessments, and text-enabled recruiting solutions, has acquired recruiting platform Modern Hire. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. “HireVue’s mission is to change lives by connecting talent to opportunities,” said Anthony Reynolds, CEO of HireVue. “The acquisition of Modern Hire will enable us to continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in hiring technology by adding to our own best-in-class science, technology, and industry expertise. The team at Modern Hire are among the best scientific minds and tech innovators and we are thrilled to welcome them to the HireVue family.”

Modern Hire’s Virtual Job Tryout is a role-based assessment using advanced selection science. The company’s mission is to create new and practical ways of measuring and understanding human performance. With offices in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Modern Hire’s customers include FedEx, Charter Communications, Humana, and Delta Airlines. HireVue will now serve over 1,150 customers around the globe and over half of the Fortune 100.

“HireVue shares Modern Hire’s commitment to science, innovation, and ethical AI, and we are delighted to join the team,” said Karin Borchert, CEO of Modern Hire. “Together our global scale, commitment to customer success, unmatched technology, and talented teams provide a tremendous opportunity to rapidly expand hiring solutions for customers and their candidates alike.”

“HireVue’s leadership and reputation in hiring is undisputed — they led the way with video interviewing and have continued to innovate with assessments and a commitment to ethical AI,” said Madeline Laurano, founder of Aptitude Research. “Adding Modern Hire’s complementary science-backed solutions further solidifies their market leading position and creates a new high-water mark for what great enterprise hiring can look like.”

“HireVue intends to quickly accelerate the growth of both companies’ technology to create innovative solutions that allow organizations to understand and activate a candidate’s potential beyond just their background and experience,” the company said. “Modern Hire will become part of the HireVue family of solutions with immediate effect.”

Recent Acquisitions

Acquisitions and consolidations continue to make news in the recruiting industry, with a number of notable purchases in recent months. And it’s not just executive search firms, technology-based outfits have also been in on the action. Here is a sampling from the Hunt Scanlon Media archives:

HireRight, a global provider of on-demand employment screening solutions and workforce solutions, has acquired Inquiro Vitae, a background screening provider based in Argentina. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition is designed to allow more targeted local support for its customers hiring not only in Argentina, but across Latin America. “We are thrilled to expand our footprint into Argentina to help better serve our customers operating throughout Latin America,” said Guy Abramo, president and CEO of HireRight. “We understand the significance of local expertise when conducting employment background checks and believe that our local presence in Argentina will help set us apart from other global screening providers and open the door for new business in the region.”

Global talent solutions provider Wilson Human Capital Group (WilsonHCG) has acquired Personify, a Raleigh, NC-based recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. “Personify is one of the largest life sciences and healthcare RPO providers in the world, so this expansion enables continued growth while cementing our position as a global leader in talent acquisition,” said John Wilson, CEO of WilsonHCG. “The partnership aligns two mission-driven organizations with a desire to exceed client expectations. Personify is a company that cares about its people and clients as much as we do, and that’s why this acquisition is so exciting. Together, we’ll set new standards in the talent space.” Personify specializes in the life sciences, healthcare, biotech, and pharmaceuticals sectors and other industries experiencing critical skills shortages. The company provides executive search and recruitment marketing services alongside its RPO solutions

Paycor HCM Inc., a provider of human capital management (HCM) software, has acquired Talenya, an AI-driven recruiting platform. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Talenya’s platform will allow Paycor customers to reduce time to fill critical roles by sourcing both candidates that are actively looking to change jobs and passive candidates that are not actively seeking a new role. In addition, the platform will help companies executing against their DEI strategy by placing an emphasis on diverse candidates that are often overlooked by traditional recruiting systems. “Given the importance of recruiting and retaining top talent in this highly competitive labor market, Paycor is dedicated to giving leaders the technology and expertise they need to develop winning teams,” said Raul Villar, CEO of Paycor. “This AI-powered technology will enhance our industry-leading talent solution, making it even easier for frontline leaders to proactively find skilled and diverse talent quickly and cost effectively. We are excited to welcome Talenya to the Paycor family.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media