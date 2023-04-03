The Moran Company Seeks New CEO for Protected Harbor

April 3, 2023 – The Moran Company, an executive recruitment firm that specializes in the non-profit sector, has been enlisted to find a new chief executive officer for Protected Harbor, a Fort Meyers, FL-based non-profit organization dedicated to providing housing for people with disabilities.

The CEO will be expected to promote visionary leadership, community engagement, and donor development, under the direction of the board. Strategic planning, oversight of the executive director, risk management, executive-level decision making and execution, external relations, community housing and program development, fundraising, and capital campaign facilitation will be the leader’s primary responsibilities.

The Moran Company says the ideal candidate will be a seasoned manager (with a preference for experience in the provision of residential services for people with developmental disabilities) who has demonstrated success in fundraising. This person will genuinely share the vision of Protected Harbor. Given that Protected Harbor is dedicated to offering various opportunities for spiritual growth for its participants, the individual hired for this position is expected to be a transparent leader who has a real passion for Protected Harbor as a faith-based organization. The ideal candidate will also have excellent communication skills, be a “self-starter” with a strong work ethic, have high energy, and be able to inspire/excite others about the vision for the future.

Key Attributes

Strong management skills to include program development and implementation.

An effective ambassador —a strong internal and external representative for the organization.

Strategic decision maker who can bring vision, direction, and a collaborative atmosphere to move the organization forward.

High-level senior leader who knows how to inspire, empower and galvanize both staff and volunteers.

To ensure that the focus of Protected Harbor as a faith-based organization reflecting Christian principles is maintained, the candidates for this position are expected to be mature adults with personal integrity, character, and a reputation consistent with this goal.

Strong sense of serving and caring for the needs of adults with disabilities; mature personal characteristics, such as perseverance, compassion, and a willingness to learn.

Effective in making presentations to individuals and groups.

Able to interact with donors/funding agencies and political leaders to advocate on behalf of the agency’s families and services.

Strong financial management skills, including budgeting, analysis, and reporting.

Fundraising skills and a track record of building a strong donor network.

Non-Profit Recruiters

The Moran Company, based in Leawood, KS, specializes in searches for non-profit leadership, including executive directors, fundraising/development directors, hospital foundation directors, and other senior executives.

Bill Moran founded the search firm in 1996. He has worked on more than 60 non-profit searches over the past 12 years. He has spent another 10 years as senior fundraising staff and 12 years as a fundraising consultant serving more than 100 clients.

