RMN Electi Recruits CEO for Northwoods

June 23, 2023 – RMN Electi, formerly RM Nephew and Associates, recently assisted in the recruitment of Dave Minning as CEO of Northwoods. He is succeeding founder Gary Heinze, who will maintain ownership of Northwoods and transitioned to his role as chairman of the board. “I am thrilled to welcome Dave Minning to Northwoods,” said Mr. Heinze. “Dave brings a wealth of leadership experience and a shared passion to create solutions that enable caseworkers and social workers to focus on what matters—the people they help.” Mr. Minning was president and CEO for CenTrak, an IoT solution provider for healthcare facilities, the past three years. He started his career in financial planning and analysis, then moved into leadership positions in healthcare and medical technology companies before joining CenTrak.

“As CEO, Dave is leading Northwoods into our next phase of growth within human services by creating an environment that fosters innovation and creativity, while holding people accountable to their commitments to our stakeholders,” the company said. “He does this by promoting a culture of ownership and trust that empowers every individual and team to leave a measurable mark on Northwoods’ success. Pairing this growth mindset with his get-it-done mentality, Dave will help Northwoods make the lasting impact its founders set out to achieve 20 years ago.”

“As I join Northwoods, I am committed to bringing the same passion for success that I have brought to every company throughout my career,” said Mr. Minning. “I am truly inspired by the impact Northwoods’ solutions bring to agency workers and ultimately the individuals, families, and children who need support.”.

Based in Dublin, OH, Northwoods develops customized, high-tech software solutions for human services agencies. Nearly 45,000 caseworkers across the country use Northwoods’ solutions to manage, collect, view and share content and data more efficiently. As a result, agencies improve service delivery, maximize productivity, make informed decisions, and achieve better outcomes.

Last year, RMN Electi assisted in the recruitment of Steven Roth as the chief product officer for Northwoods. “Steven gravitates toward mission-driven companies and joined Northwoods because of our people, purpose, and culture,” Northwoods said. Mr. Roth most recently served as vice president of product for Togetherwork, where he was responsible for the product team with a mandate to bring product best practices across a nine-product portfolio.

RMN Electi Recruits CFO for HomeX

RMN Electi, formerly RM Nephew and Associates, assisted in the recruitment of Zach Ripps as the new CFO of HomeX Services Group in Lincoln, RI. Mr. Ripps is formerly head of transformation and FP&A at Ocean Spray Cranberries. Before that, he served as a partner with Ronin Equity Partners. Mr. Ripps also spent three years with the Kraft Heinz Co., serving in various senior-level roles. In addition, he has held top positions with Versailles Group and Accenture.

RMN Electi, with offices in Boston and New York, offers partnership-driven solutions to business leadership and recruitment challenges, primarily in the healthcare, technology, and professional services sectors. Its clients range from Fortune 500 companies to mid-sized firms and private equity-sponsored enterprises. The firm has extensive experience partnering with privately held, family-owned businesses and has conducted numerous C-suite and board-level searches over the past decade. RM Nephew & Associates was founded in 2010 by Robert Nephew, an executive search veteran with more than 35 years of experience.

Recently Acquired

Last year, a group of private investors led by majority partner CTR Group, a Virginia-based, family-owned employment services firm, completed its acquisition of RM Nephew & Associates. Hunt Scanlon Ventures facilitated the introduction and the transaction. The acquisition positions the firm for sustained growth and expansion and will enable it to better serve its clients on a multinational level. With the acquisition, CTR Group will be adding a new strategic offering to its business that will enable it to provide top-tier executive search services to its defense and commercial clients. “We look forward to our expansion into the executive search arena,” said Arnold Boyd, CTR Group’s founder and CEO. “I see this acquisition as the ideal way for CTR to phase seamlessly into a new industry with an experienced and dedicated team already in place.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media