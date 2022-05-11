The Christopher Group Seeks Head of People and Culture for Untamed Brands

Culture lies at the center of this organization’s drive to develop a full life cycle recruitment strategy, which includes building an infrastructure to support the addition of 5,000 employees over the next five years. Let’s go inside the just-launched search.

May 11, 2022 – The Christopher Group (TCG), a boutique HR executive search and business solutions recruiting firm, has been selected by Untamed Brands to lead its search for a head of people and culture. Nat Schiffer, managing director, is leading the search along with recruiting manager Logan Sweet.

“We are truly honored to have been chosen to lead this head of HR search for Untamed Brands,” said Mr. Schiffer. “Phill Pitrelli has had a remarkable career in the fast-casual restaurant space with the likes of Chipotle. Today, he has two amazing concepts in the portfolio, ‘Taim’ and ‘Hot Chicken Takeover’ with much more to come. More importantly, he is building a leadership team and shared services capability that will allow Untamed to scale tremendously. This is an exciting opportunity with an incredible future for the person hired.”

Untamed Brands is looking for a head of people and culture to develop a full life cycle recruitment strategy that embraces social media (TikTok, IG, etc.), said the search firm. This includes building an infrastructure to support the addition of 5,000 employees over the next five years, and the design and implementation of a system, tools, and processes related to communication in an effort to promote, champion, and evangelize the Untamed culture. This will be accomplished by building a top-notch HR team with emphasis on the training department, including the recruitment of the director of learning and development, and identification of a learning management system.

Founded in 2020, Untamed Brands partners with brands for the long-term, scaling them through resource investment in finance, marketing, culinary and operations, supply chain, people, and real estate. Its executive team comes from companies like Chipotle, Wall Street, YouTube, Unilever, and Panera Bread. Its culture is described as full of passion, enthusiasm, and innovation that is very people focused.

Founded in 1998 by Tom and Paula Christopher (former HR executives with GE, Pepsi, Progressive Insurance, and Citigroup), The Christopher Group is a leading boutique HR executive search and staffing solutions firms. The firm is staffed by former HR professionals and trained search practitioners who use proprietary, scientific and industry-leading systems, tools, and processes. The firm has offices in Willoughby, OH; Sarasota, FL; and Kansas City, MO.

Mr. Schiffer has over 30 years of experience in human resources, corporate executive services and executive search. He has a keen understanding of business strategy and operations, organizational structure, and talent acquisition/ assessment/ development. This combination of experiences enables him to play a pivotal role in partnering with senior executives at Fortune 500 firms, start-ups, PE-backed as well as private and closely held companies.

Mr. Schiffer specializes in all levels of HR search but frequently leads the firm’s most senior-level searches including CHRO, VP, and other levels. He has recently completed searches across multiple industries and HR verticals for organizations including Phillips 66, Lamb Weston, Parker Hannifin, Air Products, Altria, SC Johnson, Cal State Fullerton, and Acorn start-ups such as OYO Rooms.

After serving in the U.S. Marines as a combat engineer, Ms. Sweet began her career in talent acquisition with RJ Reynolds Tobacco. She was then recruited by The Christopher Group and spent four years with the firm, but left to gain additional corporate experience. She took a role leading the talent acquisition function for a mid-cap metals manufacturer in Ohio. After almost three years in this role, she spent time in divisional leadership roles in the Fortune 500 in talent acquisition and talent management. Most recently, Ms. Sweet led talent management strategy for the R&D function in North America for Avery Dennison Corp.

