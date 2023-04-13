Ivy Group Seeks Executive Director for Altruvest Charitable Services

April 13, 2023 – Toronto-based executive search firm Ivy Group has been enlisted to find an executive director for Altruvest Charitable Services, which matches and trains qualified leaders for critical board positions within local charities. Founding partner Catherine Graham is leading the assignment for the search firm.

Working closely with the board, the executive director is responsible for realizing the overall strategic vision and direction of the organization, said Ivy Group. Accountable to the board, the executive director meets regularly with the chair and vice chair, participates in the strategic planning process, and provides leadership and guidance to the organization’s staff and volunteers.

In this key position the executive director leads the development of annual business plans and quarterly reviews; leads fundraising activities; and develops, strengthens, and leverages key relationships with the Altruvest team, board members, clients, partners, funders, and other applicable stakeholders.

A Strategic Leader

Altruvest’s executive director is charged with providing dynamic, innovative, and strategic leadership, said the search firm. In consultation with the board, this leader is expected to develop an overall strategic plan as well as direct the planning, delivery, and evaluation of a comprehensive program consistent with Altruvest’s mission statement.

This leader must also oversee the effective and efficient day-to-day operating environment by ensuring that appropriate practices, policies, and procedures create the framework for operations and standards of service. He or she will lead the organization through inspiration, the building of consensus, and tough decision making.

Financial accountability is also critical to this role, said Ivy Group. The executive director will have responsibility for developing annual budgets for board approval along with managing the allocation and efficient management of the planned resources, for all staff and volunteers. Fundraising is another key element. Altruvest’s executive director must ensure the availability of financial resources to support the achievement of the non-profit’s mission, goals, and objectives by actively soliciting donations from governments, corporations, foundations, and individuals, and developing and executing strategies to expand fundraising methods.

Key Qualifications

Candidates for the executive director role should be purpose driven, inspired, and motivated by building and implementing with a strong desire to magnify impact and generate results, said the search firm. The right prospect will be a natural networker, with an innate ability to drive alignment and coalesce achievement around a common goal. Creating a sustainable revenue stream drawing on donors and sponsors should be energizing for the ideal candidate.

To be successful in this role, candidates should bring: previous experience meeting targets in a fundraising role and/or demonstrated competency in building partnerships, sponsorships, and strategic alliances to generate sustainable revenue streams; values alignment with the NFP sector; and knowledge of the fundamentals of marketing technology with the ability to direct outreach that is customized and effective with target groups.

The ability to manage budgets, create financial reports for the board, and create and monitor key performance indicators is essential. Candidates should have influencing and persuading skills as well as the ability to build consensus among diverse stakeholders/perspectives/backgrounds. The ability to build and develop a team, process orientation, with a focus on continuous improvement and operating efficiency is also required.

Founded in 1995, Altruvest Charitable Services serves local charities, helping them maximize their impact, making donations go further. The Altruvest BoardMatch program builds capacity by introducing new volunteers from the corporate and public sector to charitable boards. The non-profit has matched and placed over 5,000 candidates to charitable boards and committees in Canada. For corporate partners, the organization works with human resource and talent departments to help develop high-potential executives – as well as underrepresented groups throughout their organization – by pairing them with a charitable board. Altruvest also provides these leaders with board governance and leadership training needed to serve on boards. Altruvest is based in Toronto.

Seasoned Recruiters

Ivy Group is a boutique recruitment firm offering executive search for senior positions. The firm was founded by Tracy Posner, Emily Murgatroyd, and Catherine Graham. They have a track record of placing board directors as well as chief and senior executives across multiple sectors.

A co-founder of ivy Group, Ms. Graham brings over 20 years of experience from Caldwell Partners, Odgers Berndtson, Spencer Stuart, and McKinsey & Company. She holds an undergraduate degree from Dalhousie University and a master’s degree in library and information science from Western University.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media