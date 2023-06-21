The Christopher Group and Six Summit Leadership Form Partnership

June 21, 2023 – The Christopher Group (TCG), a boutique HR executive search and business solutions recruiting firm, has formed a partnership with Six Summit Leadership, an executive coaching and leadership development firm. “We are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership between The Christopher Group and Six Summit Leadership, two industry-leading firms dedicated to empowering organizations and individuals to achieve their highest potential,” The Christopher Group said. “This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering comprehensive human capital solutions and fostering effective leadership and team development.”

Led by Jeff Bettinger, a seasoned executive coach and former chief human resource officer, Six Summit Leadership specializes in executive coaching, team development, and organizational transformation. “Their comprehensive services help leaders cultivate a strong sense of purpose, develop effective strategies, and foster a high-performance culture within their organizations,” TCG said.

This strategic partnership between TCG and Six Summit Leadership brings together the complementary expertise and capabilities of both organizations. “By combining TCG’s extensive HR knowledge and talent acquisition prowess with Six Summit Leadership’s proven methodologies for leadership development, we are poised to deliver even greater value to our clients,” TCG said. “Together, we will empower organizations to attract, develop, and retain top HR talent while equipping their leaders with the skills and insights needed to drive positive change.”

“At TCG, our dedication to delivering exceptional results remains unwavering,” the search firm said. “With this partnership, we enhance our ability to offer a comprehensive suite of services that address the evolving needs of our clients. Whether you are seeking top HR talent, interim HR support, expert consulting, or transformative leadership development, our partnership with Six Summit Leadership ensures that you will receive the highest quality solutions tailored to your unique requirements.”

Founded in 1998 by Tom and Paula Christopher (former HR executives with GE, Pepsi, Progressive Insurance, and Citigroup), The Christopher Group is a leading boutique HR executive search and staffing solutions firms. TCG is staffed by former HR professionals and trained search practitioners who use proprietary, scientific and industry-leading systems, tools, and processes. The firm has offices in Willoughby, OH; Sarasota, FL; and Kansas City, MO.

New Ownership

The Christopher Group was acquired by a group of managing partners led by Nat Schiffer on March 31, 2023. The acquisition allows the firm to continue its growth trajectory while ensuring a smooth ownership transition. “The acquisition of The Christopher Group by its managing partners is a testament to the strength, depth, and resilience of our company,” said Mr. Christopher. “We are excited to have all of the partners take the reins and continue our legacy of excellence in the HR industry we support.”

Related: Reasons New Hires Don’t Always Work

The transition of ownership will be virtually seamless for the clients and candidates that TCG serves. Mr. Schiffer will serve as president and managing director; Pam Noble as managing partner, head of recruiting operations; Ayla Maloney as managing partner, head of people operations; and Tobin Anselmi, as managing partner, head of interim and consulting services operations.

“The acquisition brings a new level of energy and focus to The Christopher Group, with a renewed emphasis on innovation, client service, and operational efficiency,” the firm said. “The new leadership team is committed to building on the company’s incredible foundation while igniting new chapters of growth and innovation.”

“We are thrilled to be taking ownership of such a dynamic and successful company,” said Mr. Schiffer. “We are committed to capitalizing on the ever-growing demand for human capital solutions. With that said, I would be remiss if I did not thank Tom and Paula Christopher for their 25-plus years of contribution, innovation, financial support, and so much more. Additionally, they both will play important roles going forward as advisors and consultants, and Tom and I will continue our partnership in critical business development opportunities.”

Related: The Christopher Group Launches Consulting Services Division, Adds Leaders

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media