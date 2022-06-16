The Barton Partnership Appoints Senior Leaders

June 16, 2022 – The Barton Partnership, a U.K.-based executive search firm, has expanded its North American business with two senior appointments: Michael Harrison Neier as head of professional services and Gareth Davies as leader of its independent consulting practice. “I am delighted to have Michael and Gareth on board as we continue to expand our global footprint,” said Nicholas Barton, founder and CEO of The Barton Partnership. “They are fantastic additions to the team and bring valuable experience as we accelerate our growth across the region.”

Based in New York, Mr. Neier has spent his career specializing in the professional services sector, focusing on management consulting and strategy. He was previously director of executive recruitment for boutique executive search firm Objective Solutions International. He ran a team of eight recruiters focused on senior partner, partner, and managing director level roles for professional services organizations. Mr. Neier also has a track record of leading consulting team lifts, and his industry experience includes financial services, TMT, cyber, life sciences, and digital, among others.

“We are thrilled to have Michael join our team to lead the growth of our professional services practice,” said Victoria Montagu, executive vice president of The Barton Partnership’s North American business. “Michael’s reputation and track record delivering searches across a number of industry verticals will enable us to deliver greater impact for our consulting clients.”

Mr. Davies brings more than 20 years of recruiting and consulting experience and has an extensive track record in the U.S. market, partnering with clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to small and medium-sized businesses, both internationally and domestically. Previously, he was with Brewer Morris North America, where he led and grew the tax recruiting practice, partnering with clients to help them build, maintain, and retain top talent within the tax profession.

Since 2014, The Barton Partnership’s independent consulting business has delivered more than 1,600 projects to clients globally through a curated network of more than 5,000 independent consultants.

The Barton Partnership is an executive recruitment firm providing permanent search and independent consulting services across all aspects of strategy and M&A, digital, data and analytics, ESG and sustainability, and transformation and change.

With offices in New York, Chicago, Paris, Singapore, and Hong Kong, The Barton Partnership’s clients include FTSE listed and Fortune 500 companies across all sectors/industries, SMEs, strategic, innovation and management consulting firms (large and boutique), global financial services, and private equity and venture capital organizations.

New Chief People Officer

The Barton Partnership recently named Nicola Oates as chief people officer. Based in London, she will lead firm’s global people function, aligning our people strategy to our business strategy and driving talent acquisition, learning and development, DEI initiatives, and HR business partnering. Ms. Oates brings more than 20 years of experience leading talent and development for global recruitment businesses.

“Talent is a central pillar to our success, and I am thrilled to have Nikki on board as we enter our next stage of growth,” said Oliver Phoenix, group managing director. “She will be a crucial asset to the senior leadership team as we continue to grow and develop as a business, whilst ensuring we remain a people-centric culture that authentically aligns with our values.”

“I’m delighted to be joining The Barton Partnership, an award-winning organization that puts its people at the heart of its strategy,” said Ms. Oates. “I see great potential in working with an accomplished senior leadership team and providing expertise to attract and develop exceptional recruitment professionals.”

Related: Skills Gap Points to Why We Need to Invest in People

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media