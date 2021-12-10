SpenglerFox Expands in Morocco

December 10, 2021 – Global executive search and human capital solutions provider SpenglerFox has added Patrick Soumet, founder of Digit Consulting in Morocco, to its global alliance. “In our continues effort to bring custom-made solutions to the doorsteps of our clients, and to serve them on a global scale and across multiple continents, we are thrilled to announce our new alliance partner, Patrick Soumet in Morocco,” said Péter Szabó, partner and head of affiliates. “North- and Sub-Saharan Africa has been a key region for SpenglerFox over the years, providing an important bridge for many of our European clients operating in or expanding into Africa.”

Mr. Soumet has a professional career spanning over 30 years in sales and marketing in Spain, France, Turkey and Morocco, in various fields such as international transportation, domestic appliances, consumer goods, electronics and food distribution.

“I wanted to join the SpenglerFox network, firstly, because having an international structure behind you puts you into a stronger position to negotiate with large clients,” said Mr. Soumet. Today Morocco is becoming one of the most important countries in the region, with a solid economic structure, perfectly located at a crossroad between Europe, Middle East and Africa.”

Morocco’s economy, governed by supply and demand, is considered relatively liberal. Tourism, which is focused on the country’s coast, culture and history, is one of its most important sectors. The services sector accounts for more than half of GDP, and industry, made up of mining, construction and manufacturing, contributes an additional quarter of the GDP. The top growing industries are tourism, telecoms, information technology and textiles.

“Our expansion in the Kingdom of Morocco comes at an opportune time,” said Eric Verney, client partner, France and North Africa. “With an increased capability to provide executive talent solutions, especially the addition of development centers and leadership advisory, our clients locally will greatly benefit from our increased capabilities and the expansion of the human capital solutions we can support them with to grow their businesses while we help them grow their talent.”

Global Search Firm

Founded in 2003, SpenglerFox is a global search and HR services firm working across multiple territories serving both the mature and emerging markets. The firm further provides interim management, payrolling and recruitment process outsourcing in both mature and emerging markets. The firm also has a dedicated focus on board work for small to mid-sized companies and a research team that provides talent mapping and pipelining solutions.

SpenglerFox recently entered into an agreement with Ezekia to adopt its CRM software platform across its office network. “As we prepare for significant business growth over the next few years, we needed a modern CRM system which will support us throughout this journey,” said Ms. Friedrich. “Our consulting teams require a system that is flexible, intuitive, offers state of the art tools and functionality, and is adaptable to changing needs. Our clients depend on accurate and timely market intelligence, and the ability to provide feedback on candidates quickly and online. Ezekia meets all our needs, current and into the future, and we are excited to be partnering with them to provide a best-in-class CRM platform to our internal and external stakeholders.”

Ezekia is a provider of software for search firms. The company offers full business development and assignment management tools as well as internal and external reporting, GDPR compliance and invoicing. Ezekia is fully cloud based and can work from mobile or Mac devices as well.

“SpenglerFox conducted a lengthy and thorough due diligence process,” said Joseph Blass, CEO of Ezekia. “Ezekia aims to offer the best features and the best service, but perhaps even more significantly, we put an emphasis on rapid development, because as a tech provider, it is not good enough to be the best today, rather one also needs to be the best for a year, two years, and five years from now. SpenglerFox shares this vision, and we are delighted that they chose us.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media