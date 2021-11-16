SpenglerFox Appoints Head of Talent Acquisition

November 16, 2021 – Global executive search and human capital solutions provider SpenglerFox has named Dimitra Filis as head of talent acquisition. She will be responsible for the firm’s talent acquisition strategy to support the rapid growth of the business in key markets.

“At a time when we are growing our own talent to support the rapid expansion of our business in key markets internationally, it is a pleasure to welcome Dimi back to our business and timing could not be better,” said Jens Friedrich, CEO of SpenglerFox. “Finding the best talent for our business is critical to support the increased demand we have seen from our clients for our human capital solutions. As our clients grow their businesses, we need to grow as well. And Dimi’s return, just like several others who have returned to SpenglerFox over the past year, is testimony to the fact that SpenglerFox is an employer of choice.”

Prior to rejoining SpenglerFox, Ms. Filis worked as talent acquisition manager – Europe for Heidrick & Struggles, where she was responsible for designing and managing the in-house recruitment strategy and processes related to sourcing, screening, interviewing, selection and hiring for all internal vacancies across the European region. She was also leading diversity and inclusion initiatives and helped design the company’s European graduate program. Ms. Filis’ earlier career includes nine years with SpenglerFox as regional consumer practice leader South-Eastern Europe, and nine years with the Big Four advisory firms.

“I am very excited to be joining the SpenglerFox family again,” said Ms. Filis. “The company’s values and philosophy are very much aligned with my own and I look forward to contributing to their growth plans. It is a real pleasure and a privilege to work again with the leadership team and all the people of SpenglerFox.”

Global Search Firm

Founded in 2003, SpenglerFox is a global search and HR services firm working across multiple territories serving both the mature and emerging markets. The firm further provides interim management, payrolling and recruitment process outsourcing in both mature and emerging markets. The firm also has a dedicated focus on board work for small to mid-sized companies and a research team that provides talent mapping and pipelining solutions.

SpenglerFox recently entered into an agreement with Ezekia to adopt its CRM software platform across its office network. “As we prepare for significant business growth over the next few years, we needed a modern CRM system which will support us throughout this journey,” said Ms. Friedrich. “Our consulting teams require a system that is flexible, intuitive, offers state of the art tools and functionality, and is adaptable to changing needs. Our clients depend on accurate and timely market intelligence, and the ability to provide feedback on candidates quickly and online. Ezekia meets all our needs, current and into the future, and we are excited to be partnering with them to provide a best-in-class CRM platform to our internal and external stakeholders.”

Ezekia is a provider of software for search firms. The company offers full business development and assignment management tools as well as internal and external reporting, GDPR compliance and invoicing. Ezekia is fully cloud based and can work from mobile or Mac devices as well.

“SpenglerFox conducted a lengthy and thorough due diligence process,” said Joseph Blass, CEO of Ezekia. “Ezekia aims to offer the best features and the best service, but perhaps even more significantly, we put an emphasis on rapid development, because as a tech provider, it is not good enough to be the best today, rather one also needs to be the best for a year, two years, and five years from now. SpenglerFox shares this vision, and we are delighted that they chose us.”

