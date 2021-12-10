Search Solution Elite Creates Team Focused on Recruiting HR and Total Rewards Talent

December 10, 2021 – Search Solution Elite has created a new project team to accommodate the recent surge in human resources and total rewards focused searches throughout the Southeast. Over the last month alone, Search Solution Elite has been entrusted with filling three senior-level roles for an Atlanta-based company that is one of the largest privately held organizations in the world. In addition to these roles, the search firm is engaged in 42 human resources roles throughout the Southeast.

The recent rise in Southeastern-based human resource roles has necessitated the newly formed 10-person Search Solution project team. It is composed of seasoned human resources recruiters and a dedicated group of account management leaders. “Our retained search volume has increased dramatically throughout the Southeast,” said Ashley Goldberg, president of Search Solution Elite. “This growth made it the optimum time to introduce our project team which is dedicated to headhunting top human resources and total rewards talent.”

Over the past 18 months, human resources has been the backbone to aid in the shift to businesses working remote, according to Search Solutions Elite. Meanwhile, they’re also the key player in helping employees through this global health crisis. Their workload has skyrocketed, and burnout has forced some to participate in their own Great Resignation. For the HR professionals that have stayed the course, their two biggest challenges remain in employee retention and leading a healthy change to hybrid work environments.

“We have placed top HR leaders to help our clients adapt and balance this huge shift in the workforce,” said Jeremy Gnozzo, founder and CEO. “No one could have been prepared for this pandemic, but companies need strong HR teams with crisis management experience to help recover and rebuild.”

Seasoned Search Consultants

Search Solution Elite, a division of Search Solution Group, is the retained search arm of the large Charlotte, NC-based recruitment firm. The firm specializes in accounting and finance, benefits, compensation, diversity, engineering, human resources, information technology, manufacturing, physician compensation, professional sports, supply chain and total rewards.

Mr. Gnozzo founded the firm in 2002 in Buffalo, NY. His expertise was originally in the accounting, finance, HR, and sales industries. For more than 10 years, he worked on retained searches across the U.S. with Fortune 1000 companies, as well as medium and large public and private companies.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media