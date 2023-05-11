Slone Partners Expands Search Team

May 11, 2023 – Life sciences-focused search firm Slone Partners has expanded with the addition of Kate Portland as vice president of client partnerships. “Kate Portland is an accomplished and highly respected executive talent recruiter and client development specialist with an impressive track record of success over more than 20 years,” said Leslie Loveless, CEO. “With her vast experience formulating and executing high-level talent searches and building relationships with key players across the healthcare, life sciences, banking, and private equity sectors, Kate will be a wonderful addition to the Slone Partners’ senior team.”

In her new role, Ms. Portland will focus on developing and fostering new and existing client relationships to enhance the company’s impact on the nation’s investment firms, healthcare, and life sciences companies. She will also develop and lead executive searches for C-suite placements along with placing investment team members for private equity and venture capital firms.

Prior to joining Slone Partners, Ms. Portland was head of executive talent at Water Street, a Chicago-based private equity firm dedicated to investing in the healthcare sector. In this position, she was responsible for recruiting the leaders for the firm’s portfolio companies and executive advisors. Previously, Ms. Portland was vice president of human capital at GTCR where she oversaw human resources and recruiting for the investment teams. She also served in several leadership roles at Citadel Investment Group, which included spearheading recruiting for Surveyor Capital, the client and partner group, and the equity quant coverage teams.

Ms. Portland previously founded and ran her own executive search firm, Venautics, dedicated to the asset management industry. She also spent time as an investment banking analyst at both Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. Ms. Portland began her career in healthcare consulting at Hewitt Associates and Towers Perrin.

Slone Partners is a nationally recognized senior-level recruitment provider that specializes in delivering executive, management, and leadership talent for the diagnostic, biopharmaceutical, healthcare information technology, and laboratory testing industries. The firm has offices in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco. Recently, Slone Partners was included among Hunt Scanlon Media’s “Top 50 Healthcare & Life Sciences Search Firms.”

In 2000, Adam Slone founded Slone Partners and acted as CEO from 2000 to 2016. He remains chairman today. His industry knowledge and extensive contacts have enabled Slone Partners to place thousands of executives and industry professionals. Today, Mr. Slone remains engaged with Slone Partners, with a specific focus in strategy, finance, M&A advisement, and business development in Boston and California.

New Chief Business Officer

Slone Partners recently expanded with the addition of Bridget K. Burke as chief business officer. This is a new position that reflects the firm’s commitment to long-term business planning and growth. “Bridget Burke is a tremendously talented, driven, and accomplished business leader with a wide range of experience over more than 20 years in both the for-profit and non-profit sectors that she will draw upon as she joins our team,” said Ms. Loveless. “She possesses both the broader vision and the very practical on-the-ground set of skills that it will take to help elevate and expand Slone Partners’ business portfolio.”

When Adam Slone founded Slone Partners in 2000, he did so with a simple vision – to create a company that stood out from the crowd by delivering high-quality professional customer service in the thriving and often demanding industry of executive search. Through his many network connections, Mr. Slone was attuned to the ways in which his new company would serve a growing need for talented life sciences and healthcare industry executives in a quickly evolving and competitive marketplace.

Ms. Burke was most recently a principal at Acertitude, where she was in the firm’s private equity healthcare and life sciences practice group. In this role, she led execution on full life cycle national talent searches to identify C-suite professionals in private equity firms’ portfolio companies. Prior to that, Ms. Burke was principal at ZRG Partners.

New Cybersecurity Services

Slone Partners recently launched Slone Partners Cybersecurity, a national talent recruitment firm that delivers diverse commercial, operational, and technical cybersecurity specialists and leaders for companies in all business verticals and health systems. The firm is a successor to Wolf Hill Group, which was founded as a joint venture with Slone Partners in 2019. Mr. Slone will continue to advise both companies and be actively involved in guiding Slone Partners Cybersecurity as a value-driven organization committed to its clients. Ms. Loveless will remain CEO of both firms, while Tara Kochis will remain president of both firms. “Slone Partners Cybersecurity will draw upon the expertise, experience, and networks that have positioned Slone Partners as one of the nation’s top executive recruiting firms in the life sciences and healthcare industries,” said Mr. Slone. “We are fully prepared and excited to deliver on our mission of securing critical cybersecurity talent who build and protect amazing organizations.”

The renamed firm has more than 75 years of combined recruiting experience among its founders and is well positioned to understand and meet the cybersecurity talent needs of high-performing organizations in a competitive market, said Slone Partners. While the firm will engage in searches for leadership positions including board members, CEOs, CISOs, and CTOs, it is also designed to support companies seeking specialists for their cybersecurity teams, including analysts, engineers, program managers, threat hunters, and security officers.

