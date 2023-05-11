JDG Associates Seeks Chief Human Capital Officer for USAID

May 11, 2023 – Rockville, MD-based executive search firm JDG Associates has been enlisted to find a chief human capital officer (CHCO) for the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) the lead federal agency for development and humanitarian assistance around the world.

Based in Washington, D.C., the chief human capital officer, a senior executive service position, serves as the director of the Office of Human Capital and Talent Management (HCTM). Reporting to the assistant to the administrator, the CHCO will lead a staff of more than 225 and manage a budget of over $75 million, said JDG Associates. The CHCO will provide executive-level leadership and will be responsible for the development and delivery of the agency’s HR policies, plans, and programs, ensuring that USAID’s human capital practices are innovative and effective; and that human capital support to the agency is timely, effective, and customer-service focused.

The CHCO serves as a member of the Office of Personnel Management’s (OPM) CHCO Council and is responsible for executive-level management across multiple human resources functions to affect tailored solutions to human resources challenges, which may require occasional travel overseas to missions, including hardship locations, to assess workplace conditions and workforce needs. This leader also oversees all aspects of human resources management and development in the agency, including three distinct personnel systems: foreign service, civil service, and foreign service limited, in addition to support of a wide array of other workforce populations.

The CHCO further serves as the senior agency advisor on all aspects of human resources, providing overall direction, guidance and management advisory services on theories, philosophies, and principles of sound human capital management. He or she will also participate in operational and business planning with top-level management and key officials for the purpose of determining strategic workforce planning and revitalization needs and the impact of proposed organization and personnel changes.

Key Requirements

JDG Associates says applicants must clearly show possession and demonstrated leadership experience for the mandatory technical qualifications of “strategic human capital management” and “human capital technological acumen” within their resume. U.S. citizenship is required for this role, and the selected candidate will be required to obtain a top-secret security clearance prior to onboarding.

Related: JDG Associates Recruits New Leader for American Association of Radon Scientists and Technologists Foundation

Founded in 1961, USAID is an independent federal government agency that leads international development and humanitarian efforts to save lives, reduce poverty, strengthen democratic governance, and help people progress beyond assistance. USAID operates in more than 100 countries and plays a critical role in promoting U.S. foreign policy and national security interests. USAID is committed to a diverse, equitable, inclusive workplace where everyone has an opportunity to thrive.

Respected Search Consultants

JDG Associates has been providing executive recruitment services to Fortune 1000 corporations, associations and non-profits, federal, state, and local governments, research and consulting firms, and defense contractors since 1973. The firm’s research-intensive process and personal approach have resulted in more than 4,000 senior-level searches across a broad spectrum of industries and disciplines in the Washington, D.C. region and nationally.

JDG Associates Seeks CFO for Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board

JDG Associates has been enlisted to help find a CFO for the Washington, D.C.-based Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board (FRTIB), which manages the Thrift Savings Plan (TSP), a retirement plan available to federal employees and members of the armed services. FRTIB’s chief financial officer serves as an expert and provides senior-level leadership on financial issues, with responsibility for financial policies and fiscal guidance within the agency and for the TSP, said JDG Associates. This leader is charged with exercising effective control over the financial resources of the agency and the Thrift Savings Fund. He or she must ensure that the financial policies and procedures, as authorized by the executive director and chief operating officer, are followed within the agency.

Darren DeGioia serves as president of JDG. He conducts senior-level search assignments for research and consulting organizations as well as the public sector. His areas of expertise include information technology, accounting and finance, the quantitative sciences, operations / general management, marketing, and communications. Prior to joining JDG, Mr. DeGioia spent four years in the hospitality industry with the Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts and Sheraton Hotels.

Earlier this year, JDG Associates was retained by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab (JPL) to assist in finding its director for human resources (the de facto chief human capital officer). As a member of the JPL executive council and reporting to the JPL director/vice president of Caltech, the director for human resources is an integral and trusted strategic partner who will provide executive-level leadership and guidance to 100 staff within the HR division. The director for HR is expected to be a holistic leader, seeing all sides of the organization in a humanistic and strategic way that engenders trust and pride in the workforce.

“The successful candidate will serve as a strategic partner to influence the creation of innovative and forward-thinking HR programs, policies, and procedures, and ensure overall human resources support,” JDG Associates said. “The selected candidate will be passionate about creating a best-in-class workplace culture, through the implementation of strategies designed to enhance the employee experience.”

Related: JDG Associates Taps CEO for Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Accreditation Body

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media