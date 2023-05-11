Perrett Laver Appoints New Leadership Team

May 11, 2023 – International executive search firm Perrett Laver has appointed a new global leadership team to steer the company through its next phase of growth. Arabella Chichester, Sinead Gibney, and Tom Weinberg will take over from co-founders Dan Perrett and Simon Laver, who after 20 years will transition to non-executive roles in the employee-owned company. Ms. Chichester and Dr. Gibney will be appointed as global senior partners and will be responsible for the long-term strategic development and accelerating commercial growth of the firm. Mr. Weinberg will take on the role of global managing partner and will oversee the professional management of the organization, ensuring that it continues to be a profitable and growing company and delivers on its core operational commitments.

“We are thrilled to be passing on the leadership of our firm to a talented group of partners who are poised to lead the business to new heights of growth,” said Messrs. Laver and Perrett. “With their dynamic expertise and vision, Arabella, Sinead, and Tom are well-equipped to chart an exciting course for the future of the company. This transition represents a pivotal milestone in our firm’s history, and we are both deeply gratified to be a part of it. We recognize that as leaders in the business of finding talent, our new global leadership team will have a profound impact on society as a whole, and we are proud to have entrusted this responsibility to such an exceptional team.”

Ms. Chichester has been at Perrett Laver for 12 years and has been global head of the social impact and environment practice for the last eight. Her experience at Perrett Laver includes senior chair, board, and chief executive appointments across the social impact and environment sector. This includes working with INGOs, foundations, domestic non-profits, the UN, research institutes, social enterprises, and at the intersection of the social impact and private sector.

Ms. Gibney steps up into the new position having been managing partner for Ireland and joint managing partner for Europe. During her 10 years at Perrett Laver, she established and led the firm’s operations in Amsterdam and Dublin, while continuing to grow Perrett Laver’s research, technology and innovation, and higher education practices across Europe.

Mr. Weinberg comes to the role having been at Perrett Laver for 12 years as joint managing partner for the U.K. and global head for knowledge and innovation economies. He has grown Perrett Laver’s work across Latin America and the Middle East, co-led Perrett Laver’s largest region through a significant period of growth, and spent two years in the U.S. helping establish the firm’s first office there.

“Being appointed to these roles is an immense honor,” the three partners said. “This is a very exciting time for Perrett Laver; with our clear mission, we have a unique opportunity to drive transformation in the sectors we serve, and position Perrett Laver as a catalyst for positive global change. Our vision for Perrett Laver centers around people, and our passionate, motivated, and entrepreneurial colleagues have been critical to our success thus far. As we move forward, we remain committed to championing our values of equality, sustainability, global collaboration, diversity, and inclusion, which lie at the heart of everything we do. We look forward to collaborating and working alongside colleagues worldwide as we embark on the next phase of the Perrett Laver story.”

Recent Growth

The announcement of the new leadership team coincides with growth over the past 12 months including the firm’s recent geographical expansion and key hires in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Perrett Laver will continue to support key organizations in sectors including higher education, social impact and the environment, research, technology and innovation, schools, arts and culture, government, and sport.

Perrett Laver works globally to identify leaders for organizations that are solving the world’s biggest challenges and have extraordinary impact in society. The firm is focused on mission-driven sectors and themes, partnering with organizations in over 70 countries worldwide, across every time zone and through its international team.

