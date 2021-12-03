SearchWide Global Seeking Chief Diversity Officer for Destinations International 

December 3, 2021 – Executive recruitment firm SearchWide Global has been chosen by Destinations International to lead its search for a new chief diversity officer. Senior vice president Kellie Henderson is leading the assignment.

The chief diversity officer will provide leadership, coordination and strategic direction for the design and implementation of an organizational strategy that focuses the associations’ commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI). This executive has overall responsibility for developing and implementing EDI strategies both within the organization, and externally across member organizations and the broader tourism industry. According to SearchWide, the position plays an essential role by collaborating with senior management to lead and engage strategic planning and programmatic development initiatives and opportunities to enable structural social change for the benefit our member’s communities focused on five core priorities: self-awareness and personal investment, education and awareness, community engagement, workforce/talent development, and branding and promotion.

The company notes that this position description is not designed to cover or contain all activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the team member for this position. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Desired education, experience and necessary knowledge include:

Four-plus year degree preferred

Five-plus years of experience in the field

CDE or CDP certification preferred

Developing, promoting, supporting and implementing strategies with a focus equity, diversity, inclusion and community relations initiatives

Technical mastery of diversity issues

In-depth perspective on organizational change

Politically savvy

Policy development and management principles

Experience public speaking and publishing articles

As the global trade association for official destination organizations and convention and visitor bureaus, Destinations International protects and advances the success of destination marketing worldwide. Destinations International’s membership includes over 600 official destination organizations with more than 6,000 members in over 15 countries that command more than $2 billion in annual budgets.

Experienced Recruiters

SearchWide Global, based in St. Paul, MN, is a full-service executive recruitment firm primarily for companies in the travel, tourism, hospitality, convention, trade association, venue management and experiential marketing industries. The firm specializes in C-level and director-level executive searches for companies ranging in size from Fortune 500 corporations to mid-sized public and private companies and associations.

SearchWide Global Finds CEO for Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau

SearchWide Global placed Martha Sheridan as president and CEO of the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau. Mike Gamble, president and chief executive officer of SearchWide Global, led the assignment along with vice president, Kellie Henderson. In coming to Boston, Ms. Sheridan became just the second woman, currently, to lead a first-tier market Convention & Visitors Bureau in the U.S.

Ms. Henderson works in all sectors of hospitality, travel and tourism. She has experience recognizing clients’ needs, identifying best-in-class talent. She also leads SearchWide Global’s industry-wide diversity initiative. She serves on the Destinations International Foundation board of trustees is involved in several other industry organizations. Previously, Ms. Henderson worked in the destination marketing organization and hotel industry.

