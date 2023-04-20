Salveson Stetson Group Recruits CEO for PPR Capital Management

April 20, 2023 – Radnor, PA-based executive search firm Salveson Stetson Group has assisted in the recruitment of Stephen Meyer as the new CEO for PPR Capital Management in Berwyn, PA. He will succeed co-founder Dave Van Horn and assume all CEO related responsibilities immediately. Mr. Van Horn will be continuing on with the firm as executive chairman of the board, as well as assist the company in both marketing and fundraising capacities. “Steve will be an invaluable addition to the PPR team, helping us in many areas, including technology, reporting, and operations,” said Mr. Van Horn. “Above all, Steve shares in our core values, and I believe he’ll be a perfect cultural fit for the PPR family.”

“Mr. Meyer’s institutional background will be pivotal in taking PPR into our next stage of growth,” said John Sweeney, COO. “His network and leadership skills will be a game changer for our business and will only help to ensure the strength of our company, not just internally, but also for our investors and in our overall community impact.”

Mr. Meyer is an entrepreneurial and business-driven executive leader with more than 30 years of experience in envisioning, building, and executing on growth businesses. He brings proven capabilities in growing and scaling businesses and delivering multi-million dollar top-line revenue and bottom-line profit growth.

Most recently, Mr. Meyer was an executive vice president at SEI Investments Co. He had been with SEI since 1992 in increasingly responsible roles throughout his tenure, including head of investment manager services, senior vice president, head of investment manager business, head of money managers segment, managing director at SEI Global Fund Services Limited, and vice president and chief financial officer at SEI’s fund services business. In his early career, Mr. Meyer worked at the Vanguard Group and Coopers & Lybrand.

“I was looking for something dynamic in this next phase of my career, and several things attracted me to PPR,” said Mr. Meyer. “The culture, the people, and the purpose were all things that made them stand out. And of course, I’m excited about the opportunity ahead. I look forward to being a part of PPR’s future.”

Related: Salveson Stetson Group Fills Top Talent Role for B. Braun Medical

PPR Capital Management is a private real estate investment firm, specializing in institutional mortgages and commercial real estate. Since 2007, the firm has given investors the ability to access a fund with greater scale, quality of assets, and economic based portfolio management through its expert team and robust data systems.

Veteran Search Consultants

Founded in 1996 by John Salveson and Sally Stetson, Salveson Stetson Group is today a multi-specialty search firm which places senior executives in a wide range of business positions, including: general management, sales, marketing, finance, operations, and human resources. The firm has several specialty practices in human resources and finance, with specialty practices in the life sciences and wholesale distribution sectors.

Salveson Stetson Group Places Chief HR and Culture Officer for Longwood Gardens

Salveson Stetson Group has assisted in the recruitment of Shelley Dinehart as chief human resources and culture officer for Longwood Gardens. “We recently had the honor of partnering with Longwood Gardens in an executive search to find its new chief human resources and culture officer, and we are pleased to share that Shelley Dinehart has joined their team to fill the role,” Salveson Stetson Group said. “She will be working closely with the CEO and the executive leadership team to ensure the organization has progressive human resources practices focused on attracting, developing, engaging, and retaining the best talent to deliver the highest quality services to their guests.

Mr. Salveson brings more than 30 years of experience consulting with a broad range of organizations, including life sciences and pharmaceutical companies, banks, insurance companies, manufacturers, professional service firms, healthcare providers, retailers, service organizations, and non-profit institutions. Working closely with senior leadership, Mr. Salveson helps companies define their talent needs and execute creative strategies to recruit and retain that talent. He has particular expertise in management and organization development consulting. He also serves as practice leader for the firm’s wholesale distribution specialty practice.

Ms. Stetson brings more than two decades of experience as an executive search consultant. She has worked across diverse industries including life sciences and pharmaceutical, healthcare systems, manufacturing, telecommunications, non-profit, and professional services. Ms. Stetson also serves as practice leader for the firm’s human resources specialty practice. Prior to co-founding her firm, Ms. Stetson served as vice president of client services for Right Management Consultants and as vice president of W.K. Gray and Associates, an executive search firm. She also held senior human resources management positions at Thomas Jefferson University.

Related: Salveson Stetson Group Recruits Top HR Executive for Colorcon

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media