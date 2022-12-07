Salveson Stetson Group Recruits Top HR Executive for Colorcon

December 7, 2022 – Radnor, PA-based executive search firm Salveson Stetson Group has assisted in the recruitment of Valerie Nizard as global human resources leader of Colorcon in Harleysville, PA.

“We recently had the honor of partnering with Colorcon in an executive search to find their new global human resources leader, and we are pleased to share that Valerie Nizard will be joining their team to fill the role,” Salveson Stetson Group said. “Ms. Nizard brings 20 years of broad global human resources experience (Europe, Americas, APAC) working for global organizations throughout Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific. Experienced in acquisitions, mergers, start-up of small/medium-sized offices, and change management, Ms. Nizard is a strong business partner with excellent business acumen.”

Most recently, Ms. Nizard served with the Campari Group as head of human resources for global supply chain. Prior to this, she worked in HR Director positions in northern and central and eastern Europe for Campari. Earlier in her career, Ms. Nizard served with Whirlpool as a human resources business partner. She earned her undergraduate and graduate degrees in human resources from the Institut d’études politiques de Rennes in France.

Colorcon is a world leader in the design, development, and manufacture of specialty ingredients for the pharmaceutical and nutritional industries.

Proven Search Consultants

Founded in 1996 by John Salveson and Sally Stetson, Salveson Stetson Group is today a multi-specialty search firm which places senior executives in a wide range of business positions, including: general management, sales, marketing, finance, operations, and human resources. The firm has several specialty practices in human resources and finance, with specialty practices in the life sciences and wholesale distribution sectors.

Salveson Stetson Group works with a diverse group of clients, including:

Public and private companies.

For-profit and non-profit organizations.

Venture- and PE-backed firms.

Small to mid-market and large companies.

Global and domestic employers.

Mr. Salveson brings more than 30 years of experience consulting with a broad range of organizations, including life sciences and pharmaceutical companies, banks, insurance companies, manufacturers, professional service firms, healthcare providers, retailers, service organizations and non-profit institutions. Working closely with senior leadership, Mr. Salveson helps companies define their talent needs and execute creative strategies to recruit and retain that talent. He has particular expertise in management and organization development consulting. He also serves as practice leader for the firm’s wholesale distribution specialty practice.

Salveson Stetson Group Fills Top Talent Role for B. Braun Medical

Salveson Stetson Group has assisted in the recruitment of Josette Jean-Francois as the new senior director of talent and learning at B. Braun Medical Inc. (U.S.), a leader in infusion therapy and pain management that develops, manufactures, and markets innovative medical products and services to the healthcare industry. “We recently had the honor of partnering with B. Braun Medical to find their new senior director of talent and learning, and we are pleased to share that Josette Jean-Francois will be joining their team to fill the role,” Salveson Stetson Group said.

Ms. Stetson brings more than two decades of experience as an executive search consultant. She has worked across diverse industries including life sciences and pharmaceutical, healthcare systems, manufacturing, telecommunications, non-profit and professional services. Ms. Stetson also serves as practice leader for the firm’s human resources specialty practice. Prior to co-founding her firm, Ms. Stetson served as vice president of client services for Right Management Consultants and as vice president of W.K. Gray and Associates, an executive search firm. She also held senior human resources management positions at Thomas Jefferson University.

Recent Search

Salveson Stetson Group also recently placed David Howry as the new CHRO for Holt Logistics, a family owned provider of services to marine terminal operators, warehouses and logistics companies. As CHRO, Mr. Howry will act as a partner and advisor to the Holt’s leadership team in the development of human resources programs that support the organization’s business plans and objectives.

Mr. Howry was most recently with Vertex serving in a number of global human resources positions with the company. He previously held human resources roles with a number of global, multi-state, multi-site, private equity-backed and public companies including Modspace, AIG, Ryder System, and Aramark.

Related: The Importance of Setting Proper Diversity Targets

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media