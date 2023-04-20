Amrop UK Names Equity Partner

April 20, 2023 – Amrop, a global leadership advisory and executive search partnership, has announced that Lucie Shaw has been named managing partner at Amrop UK, joining the three founding managing partners in equity ownership of the company as the U.K. business continues its growth trajectory. “Lucie has earned a strong reputation throughout her career for delivering top-tier executive search and talent consulting projects and is known for her focus on quality,” said Adam Saunders, managing partner, Amrop UK. “We are lucky to have her on board, and we can’t wait to see how she shapes the futures of our many consumer-facing clients.”

Ms. Shaw is an executive search consultant with numerous years of leadership advisory experience. She is based in London and co-leads Amrop’s global consumer and retail practice. Ms. Shaw works with a broad range of domestic and international clients in the FMCG, retail, consumer services, travel, leisure, and hospitality industries.

From 2015 to 2017, Ms. Shaw headed Amrop’s consumer practice in the U.K., then worked for Norman Broadbent Group for over three years, first as director, consumer and retail, then as the retail and consumer partner, delivering board and executive assignments as well as senior level commercial, marketing, HR and CEO roles. She rejoined Amrop in 2021.

“It has been a privilege to return to Amrop, and to be a part of a client-centric team which prioritizes quality solutions across our sector and product teams,” said Ms. Shaw. “I am honored to become an equity partner within the U.K. business and look forward to playing a key role in the business’ growth and evolution.

Founded in 1977, Amrop advises organizations in executive search, board, and leadership services. The organization has 65 offices in 53 countries.

Amrop recently assembled a new team in Istanbul, marking its reentry to the Turkish market. With headquarters in Istanbul, Amrop Turkiye offers executive search and leadership advisory services across C-suite, board, and senior management functions. The firm will focus on a broad range of sectors including industrial, consumer, retail, life sciences, healthcare, digital, and technology.

İrem Göğüş, who leads the organization, has specialized in working with major global brands in the consumer goods sector, built from her previous experience in European and MEA marketing and brand management roles at Reckitt Benckiser. Ms. Göğüş was previously with Boyden, where she spent almost eight years, most recently as a managing partner.

Amrop also recently added Gabriele Gradnitzer and Sandra Schrögenauer to represent the Amrop brand and business in Austria. The executive search and leadership veterans will operate the new company under the global Amrop brand, with offices located at Karlsplatz in Vienna’s first district. They are joined by a team of six consultants and researchers offering executive search and leadership advisory services with a focus on top management functions. The firm’s clients include multinational corporations as well as medium-sized, owner-managed companies, and private foundations.

Amrop has expanded with the addition of Tim Hammett as a partner in the U.K. “Tim Hammett is joining us during an exciting period of diversification and growth,” said Adam Saunders, managing partner Amrop U.K. “His experience in the executive search market enables us to deepen our presence in the C-suite and boardroom, where our clients increasingly rely on us as a provider of holistic talent solutions to address their leadership needs. We are thrilled Tim has chosen to become part of the team and that he shares our common vision for the future.”

Ms. Gradnitzer and Schrögenauer take over Amrop’s Austrian business from Günther Tengel, who will take on the role of international senior advisor to the firm and will accompany the business transition with selected longstanding clients.

“We are excited about this positive evolution of the Amrop brand in Austria, building on previous decades of market-leading success,” said Annika Farin, chair of the Amrop Partnership. “The new team brings a proven track record and an energized outlook to the group, as we continue to build ‘what’s next’ across Amrop’s global business. We are very pleased to be able to realize our philosophy in the best possible way with this new partnership: customized consulting at the highest level, with a personal touch, based on many years of experience and industry know-how so that our clients and candidates can continue to take center stage.”

