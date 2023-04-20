Steven John & Associates Recruits New Leader for the Center for Independence of Individuals with Disabilities

April 20, 2023 – Executive search firm Steven John & Associates has assisted in the recruitment of Patrick Carbullido as the new executive director of the Center for Independence of Individuals with Disabilities (CID) in San Matteo, CA. “The first time I spoke to Pat and saw his resume and credentials, I thought he was the perfect fit for CID,” said Mike Levinson, CID board president. “All the programs and goals of CID were a match for his professional accomplishments and background. In addition, Pat’s personality and enthusiasm will fit right in with the culture at CID.”

A life-long member of the San Mateo community, Mr. Carbullido has of vast amount of non-profit and executive leadership experience. He brings to CID a wealth of information and knowledge of operations, program service delivery, financial management and community connections that will help increase the awareness of CID in the San Mateo County area.

Mr. Carbullido most recently served as director of operations at Ayudando Latinos A So-ñar (ALAS.) His previous experience includes serving as executive director at the Daly City Youth Health Center; Give Something Back, an Oakland-based non-profit where he was the finance and administrative manager; and the San Francisco Chronicle as business manager.

“I am very excited to join CID and look forward to working with the great team,” Mr. Carbullido said. “Together we can expand CID and bring our services to more people with disabilities. It is a lifelong passion of mine to advocate for this community. In my free time, I like to play basketball and hike various trails in the Bay Area in addition to spending quality time with friends and family.”

CID is a non-profit corporation. Incorporated in 1979, it is a consumer-driven, community-based, services and advocacy organization serving San Mateo County and beyond. Every year, CID provides direct and indirect services to more than 2,000 individuals with disabilities. Its mission is to provide support services, community awareness and systems change advocacy to promote full and equal community integration and participation for people with disabilities. CID is one of 29 independent living centers in California and over 400 independent living centers in the U.S.

Steven John & Associates is a boutique executive search and talent advisory firm focused on senior in-house legal leaders and their organizations. The firm partners with client organizations to attract, retain, and develop chief legal officers, general counsel, chief compliance officers, divisional general counsel, and other senior subject matter experts within corporate legal departments. Steven John & Associates specializes in roles within the legal profession rather than on a single industry vertical. Its clients are diverse and include private and public companies, large non-profits, private philanthropies, and academic institutions. The organizations that the firm works with have offices throughout the U.S., and its typical searches are national in scope.

After several years with both a leading attorney search consultancy as well as one of the world’s leading executive search firms, Mr. John launched Steven John & Associates to serve organizations in need of expert legal talent. He brings a wealth of experience in the recruitment of attorneys from a wide range of disciplines. That experience reflects a broad range of industries and includes both private and public companies as well as academic and not-for-profit institutions. In addition to his general counsel search practice, Mr. John has developed particular expertise in the recruitment of attorneys in real estate, intellectual property, higher education law, social justice, and regulatory compliance in a number of highly regulated industries.

