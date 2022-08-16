Riviera Partners Adds Partner in European Office

August 16, 2022 – San Francisco-based Riviera Partners, a recruitment provider specializing in C-level engineering, product and design leader placements, has expanded with the addition of Pete Alexander as a partner in the firm’s European office, in London.

Mr. Alexander joins Riviera Partners after 11 years with The Up Group, a digitally focused search, advisory, and networking firm where he led the product and tech practice. Prior to The Up Group, he spent five years at Skill Capital, an executive search firm focused on the European private equity space.

“As our momentum continues to grow in Europe, Pete is a great and valued addition to our team, bringing a wealth of experience and a shared philosophy around the value of community building and relationships,” said Will Hunsinger, Riviera’s chief executive officer.

“The London team is happy to welcome Pete aboard,” said managing partner Glenn Murphy, who leads the firm’s London office. “He’s an expert in guiding clients and their companies in reaching their next phase of potential by sourcing world-class technical talent.”

“I’m a big believer in the power of specialization, and when it comes to product and technology, it’s tough to beat Riviera’s track record,” said Mr. Alexander. “The team has placed the CPOs and CTOs of some of the best tech companies in the world, and there is a huge opportunity to continue that great work in Europe.”

A Previous Addition

Mr. Alexander is the second partner to join the London office in several months; Myriam Vacher joined in June. Ms. Vacher came to Riviera Partners from True Search and brings extensive experience conducting C-suite and other senior-level searches for VC and PE-backed high-growth technology companies across the EMEA region.

Prior to going into search, Ms. Vacher was a strategy consulting and account leadership executive at Accenture. In her early professional career, she focused on M&A work and held a mix of strategy and finance roles in industry and at a Big Four firm.

“Myriam is a highly respected recruiting partner with a proven track record in helping tech businesses hire the right talent for critical points in their lifecycle, be it at early stage, emerging growth or established enterprises,” said Mr. Hunsinger. “She’s an outstanding addition to our London-based team.”

Strong Experience

“Myriam has an incredible track record, having placed product and engineering leaders at companies inc. Spendesk, Hopin, and Back Market, among others,” said Mr. Murphy. “She has already made a massive impact on the European ecosystem, taking pride in placing the right people and giving a great experience. We are fortunate to have her on the team.”

“I’m delighted to be joining an outstanding team at Riviera – the firm has made recruiting smarter, revolutionizing the industry by blending the best recruiters with a world-class, machine learning platform to produce better outcomes for our clients,” said Ms. Vacher. “I’m looking forward to helping drive our expansion in the EMEA region and, as such, to add value to the European tech ecosystem as it keeps gaining momentum.”.

Ms. Vacher received an MBA from IMD in Switzerland and earned postgraduate degrees from the London School of Economics in the U.K. and EDHEC Business School in France. Although based in London, she makes regular forays into continental Europe.

Proven Recruiters

Riviera Partners is a global recruiting firm specializing in the technology industry. The firm provides clients with optimal placements by combining recruiter interactions and experience with data-driven findings about candidates. The firm has recruited for key executive roles at Pinterest, Postmates, Tinder, Twilio, Uber, Asana, Dropbox, GitHub, DoorDash, Hulu, and partnered with venture-backed concerns, including Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia, Benchmark, Accel, Menlo Ventures, KPCB, Greylock, and General Catalyst.

Through machine learning algorithms, Riviera Partners identifies specialized, highly qualified candidates that fit an organization’s needs from 600,000 professionals across tech geographies. Riviera can often provide a short list of candidates in 30 days and has a success rate of over 95 percent. “Speed and efficiency are what clients now want, and demand, of their talent providers, especially in the PE and VC world where time is short and value creation has to happen at lightning speed,” said Scott A. Scanlon, CEO and co-founder of Hunt Scanlon Media. Leadership talent, he said, is more often than not the key lever driving it all.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media