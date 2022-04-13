Rich Talent Group Names President

April 13, 2022 – San Francisco-based executive search firm Rich Talent Group has appointed Nicole Reboe as its president. “Nicole brings an impressive depth of experience, having worked in-house in talent acquisition and in global executive search firms,” said Jana Rich, founder and CEO. “Plus, her passion and expertise around DE&I make her a truly special fit for our team. Every day, our clients entrust us with helping them build some of the most innovative leadership teams and boards in business. With Nicole, we look forward to expanding this important work.”

Ms. Reboe has spent more than 20 years as a senior executive recruiter. She joins the firm from Brunswick Group, a global strategic communications advisory firm, where she led partner hiring in the U.S., across corporate communications and public affairs. Ms. Reboe was also appointed the firm’s first global head of diversity, equity, and inclusion, with oversight for all firmwide actions to advance DE&I. Previously, she held positions with Spencer Stuart and Heidrick & Struggles.

As president, Ms. Reboe will partner closely with Ms. Rich and the team to guide the firm towards further impact around its mission of building diverse leadership teams and boards. “I am honored to be joining Rich Talent Group, a firm that has been at the forefront of pushing boundaries and building transformational leadership teams,” said Ms. Reboe, “I’m passionate about how the firm challenges typical exclusionary hiring models, which allows us to unlock greater potential for clients and candidates. I believe executive search can be a force for good. And RTG has the track record of making this belief a reality.”

Rich Talent Group partners with wide array of companies—from high-growth to Fortune 500—to diversify and build transformative leadership teams and board of directors. For nearly 25 years, Ms. Rich has built well-established relationships with many leading venture capital firms that include Andreessen Horowitz, Benchmark Capital, Comcast Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Forerunner Ventures. She serves as an advisory board member for MAKERS, a media company that accelerates the women’s movement through real-life stories that ignite passion, and World 50, a private community for senior-most executives from globally respected organizations. Ms. Rich has served on the Forbes Executive Women’s Board and was a director of the Stanford Business School Women’s Initiative Network. She was also a mentor in the Women’s eCommerce Network sponsored by Liberty Media.

In 2021, 90 percent of the candidates Rich Talent Group recruited into operating roles added diversity as women, people of color, and/or LGBTQ+. The percentage climbed to 100 percent for boards. With offices in San Francisco and New York, Rich Talent Group works with both early-stage companies and larger established organizations in consumer and technology spaces. In 2021, Rich Talent Group joined kyu, a global collective of best-in-class creative companies.

Leadership Appointments Rising at Recruiting Firms

Top leadership appointments, of men and women, have been gaining traction at executive search firms over the past year. Here’s a look at several examples taken from the Hunt Scanlon Media archives:

Russell Reynolds Associates appointed Constantine Alexandrakis, currently head of the firm’s Americas region, as its new CEO succeeding Clarke Murphy, who will remain with the firm, transitioning back to full-time client work. “Constantine is a demonstrated leader who has an inspiring vision,” said Mr. Murphy. “With his global orientation, collaborative leadership, inclusive mindset, and passion for the business, I am confident that he will lead this organization forward with tremendous success. I am proud to be a part of the firm’s legacy and am looking forward to continuing to work with Constantine as he positions us for the future.” Mr. Alexandrakis served on the firm’s executive committee between 2015 and 2018 and in 2018 was appointed head of the Americas – including the U.S., Canada, and Latin America – overseeing the firm’s growth and expansion in the region.

Diversified Search Group (DSG), a leading search firm backed by private equity firm ShoreView Industries, appointed vice chairman Aileen K. Alexander to chief executive officer , reporting to Judith M. von Seldeneck, founder and chair. Ms. Alexander’s accession comes following Dale E. Jones’ recent decision to step down after nine years as CEO. Under Mr. Jones’s leadership, the firm’s revenue grew from $27 million to more than $100 million. Mr. Jones will remain with the firm as a senior adviser, serving clients in its corporate board and CEO practice. “I would like to thank Dale for his leadership and the significant contributions he’s made to this firm. He has cemented his legacy as a pioneer in this industry and as a transformative leader in the growth of Diversified Search Group,” said Ms. Seldeneck. “The board and our management team believe that Aileen Alexander is the ideal leader to position our company for even greater growth and success in the future as we focus on cultivating new leaders for this changing world.”

The board of directors of Isaacson, Miller appointed Ericka Miller as the firm’s next president and CEO . “As one of the first women of color to lead a major national executive search firm, Ericka brings a deep and lifelong commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion, consistent with Isaacson, Miller’s core values,” the search firm said. “Ericka has done an excellent job of building and leading our PreK-12 education and education improvement practice, chairing the promotions committee, and serving as an indispensable member of the board of directors,” said John Isaacson, founder and chair of Isaacson, Miller.

San Diego, CA-headquartered executive search firm Bespoke Partners added a new president and chief operating officer to its leadership team as it seeks ways to drive and scale its human capital advisory service offerings . Joining Bespoke as president is Eric Walczykowski, a technology industry veteran who has served in leadership roles in business development, sales and marketing. He is charged with driving Bespoke’s transformation from a pure executive search firm to a full-service human capital advisory firm. Mark Hood joins as chief operating officer, bringing decades of experience in operations, management, and capital market activities. Mr. Hood will be expected to build the firm’s talent and management infrastructure to scale its capacity across multiple service lines, while sustaining the firm’s track record of performance, quality, and client satisfaction.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media