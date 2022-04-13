Meeting the Demand for Short-Term Hiring

April 13, 2022 – Since recruitment process outsourcing was added to Germany-based SpenglerFox’s suite of human capital solutions, and especially over the last quarter of 2021, the firm has seen an exponential increase in demand for this service from many of its traditional clients, and some new ones. “The reason behind this is an unparalleled hiring surge that a lot of companies are experiencing,” said Peter Rusz, the firm’s global head of RPO solutions, who works out of Prague. “Based on our recent experience, we see that the talent market is going through a realignment of expectations between employers and employees.”

With the enablement of digital technology, a large number of small and medium sized enterprises (SME) are adopting applicant tracking systems and/or a talent connection through social media, said Mr. Rusz. “There is often the perception amongst some hiring managers that talent pools are limitless,” he said. “In addition, many companies have adopted a digitization strategy and transforming themselves in the new digital era to deliver services instantly, anywhere, with a great customer experience, and this has contributed to the additional pressure being put on an already limited number of resources, and a talent pool which is certainly no longer limitless.”

As a consequence of this “great recovery,” as it is often referred to, the resultant surge in the need for talent, and the fact that this “right-sizing” is likely limited to the short-term, many companies have considered RPO to address their short- to medium-term needs. “What is interesting, however, is that many of our clients are opting for our Project RPO solution, rather than turning to the more traditional recruitment agencies offering classic RPO services,” said Mr. Rusz.

“What differentiates us is our strong value proposition relating to Project RPO and being a true business partner to our clients,” he said. “It is a boutique type, specialized and tailored approach to customers’ needs, combined with our agility to get up and running in a short period of time. Having our foundations in the executive search business, our sourcing innovation and ability to identify niche talent is impeccable, which is what our customers value, and cited as the main reason why they reach out to us.”

The Need for Speed

What SpenglerFox said it has learned from its clients over the past six months is that whenever they plan to grow, they need to do so in the shortest possible timeframe. Often this is due to an aggressive go-to-market plan backed by new investors, a change in legislation that opens up new market opportunities, or a transformation due to a change of business strategy. “These events in the life of an enterprise require agility, and that is why our Project RPO solution is in such high demand,” said the firm. “Where we stand out amongst our competitors, is the fact that we approach each such case individually and build the full solution around the specific needs of the client.”

Founded in 2003, SpenglerFox is a global search and HR services firm working across multiple territories serving both the mature and emerging markets. The firm further provides interim management, payrolling and recruitment process outsourcing in both mature and emerging markets. The firm also has a dedicated focus on board work for small to mid-sized companies and a research team that provides talent mapping and pipelining solutions.

Mr. Rusz joined SpenglerFox in 2020 as senior principal responsible for the firm’s global RPO solutions. He has over 20 years of experience in talent acquisition and diversity in corporate functional transformations driving improvements in OD, speed and quality of hire, customer satisfactions, diversity representations, process streamlining, and cost efficiencies across EMEA and APAC regions.

