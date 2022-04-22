RevelOne Names Chief Revenue Officer

April 22, 2022 – Top-drawer chief revenue officers are commonly found at start-ups and smaller businesses and tend to the bottom line while the rest of the C-level team expands key partnerships, seeks growth opportunities, or sources funding. That is changing. Larger businesses now view the CRO post as an essential, long-term role.

Greenwood Village, CO-based executive search firm RevelOne recently appointed David Jones as chief revenue officer. “At RevelOne, we are following the industry trend of having a single executive ensuring that marketing and sales efforts are not siloed, but rather working together seamlessly—one person overseeing our revenue goals and adjusting initiatives, process, and resources as needed,” said Gary Calega, co-CEO. “For this reason, we promoted David Jones to chief revenue officer responsible for leading both marketing and sales operations.”

Mr. Jones is a business executive with a 25-year track record in general management and business roles, including strategy, marketing, product, business development, and business operations. He blends a decade of problem solving in management consulting with more than 15 years of a valuable combination of E-commerce, viral/social media experience, and mobile – within consumer and internet industries at leading global technology companies, and new online, successful start-ups.

Proven Experience

Prior to RevelOne, Mr. Jones was the EVP of marketing for Shazam Entertainment. There, he grew the customer base eight-fold and increased the sales from digital goods by over 10 times to $325 million/year, while building a global consumer brand. He has also held several marketing and general management positions at eBay, including as director of its $1 billion-plus U.S. media and entertainment business. He has also been CMO of Whimstay, a marketplace for last-minute discount vacation rentals, the chief business officer at the medical device company ApniCure, and VP of marketing and product at Friendster. Previously, he was an associate partner at the management and technology consulting firm Arthur D. Little. “David Jones has amplified the RevelOne brand in the market and helped the firm drive triple-digit growth through marketing, sales, and business development initiatives,” RevelOne said.

Mr. Jones said: “I’ve been at RevelOne now for two years and love the team and the culture. It’s also very rewarding given: 1) the social good and mission of helping start-ups and tech companies grow by bringing onboard new talent, and 2) we are helping those same great people advance their careers and experiences. It’s great to be recognized as a Top 40 Search Firm (by Hunt Scanlon Media) — and the company is just seven years old!”

RevelOne is a specialized marketing recruiting firm that serves top VC and PE firms looking for key marketing hires. Its clients are an equal mix of B2C and B2B companies and the CEOs of innovative tech companies such as Lyft, Stitch Fix, Instacart, Everlane, Digital Ocean, Grammarly, eHarmony, Redfin, Udacity, and Zuora. RevelOne has also worked with top public companies such as Adobe, Yelp, Intuit, CapitalOne, Clorox, P&G, RedBubble, and Zappos.

Recent Search

RevelOne recently assisted in the recruitment of Kaitlin Cameron as the new chief marketing officer of The Pro’s Closet (TPC). Kim Thiel led the assignment. “Kaitlin’s addition to our executive team brings us into a new era – beginning our physical retail initiative and extending our brand and marketing presence to new audiences in widespread, comprehensive, and cogent ways,” said John Levisay, chief executive officer of TPC.

The Pro’s Closet is the world’s largest brand for pre-owned bikes. The company purchases new and pre-owned bikes and accessories from manufacturers, retailers, and individuals. Each bike undergoes a rigorous certified pre-owned inspection and top-to-bottom service prior to sale. The Pro’s Closet Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media