New Frontier Search Company Seeks HR Leader for Filter Services Inc.

March 29, 2023 – St. Charles, IL-based recruitment firm New Frontier Search Company has been retained by Filter Services Inc., the largest filter distributor in Chicago, to help find a human resources leader. The individual will be charged with helping to drive the company’s next level of growth and build a dynamic culture. With Filter Services’ recent expansion into Indiana and Minnesota under the Mission Filtration name, the need to secure a strong HR leader takes on added importance for the company. Russ Riendeau, senior partner and founder of New Frontier Search, is leading the assignment.

“Today’s business climate is demanding more and more attention on maintaining and enhancing a positive and accountable culture in our company,” said Jeff Gradek, CEO and president of Filter Services. “We want our team to know we support their goals and also realize we are all accountable to focus on activities that improve our skills. This initiative to hire a full time HR leader allows us to now focus on the core elements of what successful businesses need to do in this post-pandemic world of business.”

He added: “New Frontier Search has continued to deliver top talent for our needs in the past and we’re confident in their ability to really understand our values, our culture, and our expectations of what a contemporary HR leader looks like.”

In January, Lindal Group, an international leader in aerosol dispensing packaging products, has retained New Frontier Search Company to hunt for a sales director for the U.S., an assignment also spearheaded by Dr. Riendeau. This executive will be expected to drive new revenue streams and leverage Lindal Group’s products to American manufacturers.

“Lindal Group continues to fly under the radar of many CPG, pharma, and industrial products company, given their conservative and modest profile,” said Dr. Riendeau. “Yet, their products and innovations with Europe’s influence continue to showcase their talent, adding also a level of curiosity to their customers’ approaches to packaging solutions.”

“This new sales director will have a wide range of opportunities to put their mark on this era of growth and lead/grow a team hungry to show customers Lindal’s true skills in packaging,” said Dr. Riendeau. “This position will be overseeing a sales and marketing team throughout the USA, with a support team and engineering in Europe and the Columbus, IN, plant.”

Russ Riendeau’s new ebook Snowball 2023 provides research and implementable ideas focusing on our post-pandemic world. What realities are influencing hiring managers and CEOs nationwide? This collection will start the conversation. Over 25 curated writings and interviews with Dr. Riendeau are immediately accessible to you with the click of a button. Revealing, contemporary perspectives and psychology for attracting and defining what great talent really looks like in 2023, these pieces give you implementable strategies in today’s post-pandemic business world. Snowball 2023 shows the positive results—if we’ve done the deep work—and the consequences of letting “profits hide sins” and not making the tough decisions when really needed. Invest just 60 minutes right now to read these relevant stories and you’ll be part of only five percent that have invested any significant time advancing their field knowledge in the past year.

The Lindal Group specializes in the design, development, manufacture, and supply of aerosol dispensing packaging solutions tailored to meet a broad spectrum of customer needs and market applications. The company’s products include a comprehensive range of valves, actuators, barrier packs, and associated accessories that address the technical and aesthetic requirements of its customers. The company is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

Proven Behavioral Scientist

Dr. Riendeau is senior partner and chief behavioral scientist with New Frontier Search Company, a retained search practice specializing in senior leadership, sales, and sales management. The author/co-author of 11 books, numerous TEDx Talks, and a highly regarded keynote speaker, he also consults and writes about behavioral science topics and peak performance.

Dr. Riendeau and his boutique practice, New Frontier Search Company, deliver an integration of applied behavioral science tools, coupled with experienced executive search practices. These advantages boost success rates, insure accurate metrics around candidate and position compatibility. “You team gains immediate access to the practical use of artificial intelligence, psychology-related research and objective-based interviewing techniques to gain a broader perspective and enhance decision-making on critical hires,” said Dr. Riendeau.

Related: Reasons Candidates Don’t Get Calls or Great Offers

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media