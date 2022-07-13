RevelOne Recruits Chief Marketing Officer for Workhuman

July 13, 2022 – Greenwood Village, CO-based executive search firm RevelOne has assisted in the recruitment of Tom Libretto as the new chief marketing officer of Workhuman. Vice president Jason Topel led the assignment. “As we look to the next phase of Workhuman’s growth, we are thrilled to have Tom join our team as CMO to lead our fast-growing marketing organization,” said Eric Mosley, Workhuman co-founder and CEO. “Over the last 20-plus years, Workhuman has built out and proven the need for workplace recognition and the COVID-19 pandemic has shown that humans need to feel connected and appreciated in order to do their best work and live their best lives. Tom’s history of growing global tech brands perfectly aligns with Workhuman’s history and path forward and I am confident he is the perfect human for this role.”

Mr. Libretto brings nearly 20 years of global marketing experience and has a record of leading large, diverse global teams that continuously deliver breakthrough marketing and business outcomes. He joins Workhuman from Pegasystems, where he held the CMO role from 2016 to 2022. In that role, he led a team of 250 to transform the company’s brand identity, scale an integrated data-centric approach to customer engagement, and leverage their thought-leadership across marketing channels, among other digital marketing and growth initiatives. Prior to that, Mr. Libretto held leadership positions at JP Morgan Chase, Nokia, IBM, and Lotus.

“Workhuman has been on an incredible growth journey, and I am thrilled to join the organization at this exciting time,” said Mr. Libretto. “From the Workhuman Cloud to the company’s flagship event, Workhuman Live, the company’s potential is limitless. I’m looking forward to leading the marketing department to continued success.”

Founded in 1999, Workhuman was built on the premise that creating human connections on a global scale drives ROI. Today, the company helps HR and business leaders from some of the world’s biggest organizations, including LinkedIn, Procter & Gamble, Cisco, Eaton, and Intuit build human workplaces. With dual headquarters in Dublin, Ireland and Framingham, MA, Workhuman employs 1,000 people.

RevelOne is a specialized marketing recruiting firm that serves top VC and PE firms looking for key marketing hires. Its clients are an equal mix of B2C and B2B companies and the CEOs of innovative tech companies such as Lyft, Stitch Fix, Instacart, Everlane, Digital Ocean, Grammarly, eHarmony, Redfin, Udacity, and Zuora. RevelOne has also worked with top public companies such as Adobe, Yelp, Intuit, CapitalOne, Clorox, P&G, RedBubble, and Zappos.

Mr. Topel is a strategic business leader with broad functional and organizational experience in general management, marketing, product management, and business development at B2C and B2B companies in omnichannel retail, pure-play eCommerce, luxury, and technology industries. Prior to joining RevelOne, Mr. Topel spent over 15 years working in marketing and general management at several B2C and B2B companies. Most recently, he led marketing for North America at The Trade Desk, a global advertising technology company.

