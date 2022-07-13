Randstad Acquires Finite Group in Australia and New Zealand

July 13, 2022 – Acquisitions and consolidations continue to make news in the recruiting industry, with a number of notable purchases in recent months. Randstad N.V. recently announced that Randstad Australia has signed an agreement to acquire the Finite Group in Australia and New Zealand. The completion of the acquisition is subject to several conditions, which parties expect to be fulfilled in the coming weeks.

The Finite Group specializes in technology recruitment, IT consulting, and a broad array of IT and digital professional services. Leveraging a network of both contractors and permanently employed technical staff, Finite Group provides a wide range of services and capabilities. In 2021, the firm has helped over 3,000 candidates find new roles in Australia and New Zealand.

“Through this acquisition, Randstad is further growing its market leadership throughout Australia and New Zealand amid continued high demand for tech talent and IT professional services,” said Sander van ‘t Noordende, CEO of Randstad. “The Finite Group’s experts bring a passion for IT recruitment and professional services that will strengthen the capabilities of our current portfolio which includes Randstad Technologies, Aurec, and Chalfont. I look forward to welcoming their talented and driven employees to the Randstad Group as we help talent and our clients realize their true potential.”

“Since 1998, the Finite Group has developed and grown to become an award-winning technology recruitment and professional services business, servicing large organizations, SMEs, and government departments across the Tasman,” said Tracy Thomson, founder and managing director of the Finite Group. “Randstad’s global reach will support us in our growth ambitions to continue to play a key role in the future development and success of our people, our candidates and our clients.”

Randstad is active in 38 markets around the world and has a top-three position in almost half of these. In 2020, Randstad had on average 34,680 corporate employees and generated revenue of € 20.7 billion. Randstad was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.

Recent Acquisitions

Randstad recently confirmed that Randstad France will acquire Side, an end-to-end digital staffing platform in the region. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Randstad’s offering and market position through increased digital presence and capabilities. Side, which was founded in 2016, specializes in online recruitment that offers digital staffing solutions to over 2,000 customers. With 300,000 active candidates on its books, the company primarily operates in the logistics, trade and service sectors. “The acquisition of Side would lead Randstad towards a strong extension of Randstad’s current portfolio as well as enable them access to new opportunities for existing and potential clients,” the company said.

“The role of technology is becoming increasingly important in the world of HR services,” said Mr. van ’t Noordende. “In a tightening labor market, this acquisition would allow us to offer customers and talent a new solution to those looking for a fully digital experience. However, it is our shared values and the belief in the crucial role of the ‘human touch’ underpinned by technology which makes me excited to welcome their great people to our team.”

Randstad also recently acquired Hudson Benelux, a specialist in human-resources consulting, for an undisclosed amount. “The addition of Hudson is a strong extension of our service offerings to clients and offers access to exciting new opportunities which further strengthens our market position,” said Jacques van den Broek, chairman of Randstad.

The acquisition of Hudson will be a strong extension of Randstad’s current portfolio as well as offer access to new opportunities with services in which Hudson excels. Hudson will continue to operate as a separate company and brand. Its 275 employees will operate from the existing offices in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

Hudson Benelux was established in 1982 by current CEO Ivan De Witte. The firm was a part of Nasdaq-listed Hudson International Inc. between 2001 and 2018. Mr. De Witte and his administration crew bought Hudson Benelux back from Hudson in 2018. “Randstad’s worldwide community and strong base will assist Hudson in its additional improvement and development,” Mr. De Witte said.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media