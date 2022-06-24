ON Partners Places CIO for Skillsoft Corp.

June 24, 2022 – ON Partners has assisted in the recruitment of Orla Daly as chief information officer of Skillsoft Corp., a Nashua, NH-based provider of corporate digital learning services. Partners Andy Hickman and Bryan Buck led the assignment.

Ms. Daly brings 25 years of experience delivering effective IT and building business partnerships with leading organizations such as National Grid, Dell, and ExxonMobil. She joins Skillsoft from National Grid where she served as vice president of IT and digital organizational change management. In that role, she was responsible for driving the transformation of the IT organization to move to a product operating model, focused on delivering improved business outcomes by reimagining operations and processes, leveraging technology, and adopting agile ways of working. Prior to that, she was vice President of IT marketing at Dell, enabling marketing business priorities through technology. She held previous roles at Dell in her 13-plus year tenure including IT integration lead and senior director, IT business partner (sales and marketing).

Ms. Daly studied international marketing and languages graduated at Dublin City University in Ireland, graduating in 1996. She earned her master’s degree from in IT from Stirling University in Scotland and participated in the ExxonMobil graduate development program at the London Business School. She also completed an exchange year covering four months of studying (accounting, marketing, HR, economics) combined with a six-month work placement in Paris at NEOMA Business School.

Founded in 1998, Skillsoft is a global leader in corporate digital learning. The company provides enterprise learning solutions designed to prepare organizations for the future of work, overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their people. Skillsoft offers a comprehensive suite of premium, original, and authorized partner content, including a broad and deep library of leadership and business skills, technology and developer, and compliance curricula. Skillsoft’s offerings are delivered through Percipio, its AI-driven, immersive learning platform purpose built to make learning easier, more accessible, and more effective.

With a primary focus on technology, consumer, industrial, and the life science sectors, ON Partners recruits C-level and board talent for public and private companies, as well as venture capital and private equity firms. Founded in 2006, the firm’s consultants work from offices in Atlanta; Boston; Chicago; Cleveland; Dallas; Menlo Park, CA; Minneapolis. MN; San Francisco; and New York. ON Partners was named one of the fastest growing search firms this year by Hunt Scanlon Media. The firm is now ranked as one of the 20 largest search firms in the nation.

Mr. Hickman has over 20 years of experience in executive search. He has placed 250-plus C-level executives in technology, information, innovation, security, engineering, and product roles. His primary focus is in private equity.

Mr. Buck specializes in enterprise technology, consumer products and services, and automotive technology sectors. He serves public corporations as well as the portfolio companies of leading PE and VC firms.

Earlier this year, ON Partners placed Marcia Calleja-Matsko as chief information officer of OneDigital, an insurance brokerage, financial services, and HR consulting firm in Atlanta. Partners Jake Espenlaub and consultant Tindall Hein led the assignment.

Ms. Calleja-Matsko is a seasoned IT executive with over 30 years of global IT experience and has a background in building strong business relationships and executing complex technology and process solutions. Most recently, she was CIO at Avanos Medical, where she was responsible for all IT functions worldwide, including strategic planning and execution of global technology services. Prior to that, Ms. Calleja-Matsko served as global director for IT data center demand and business management for SITA. She is passionate about preparing young women and single mothers for STEM careers, and she serves on the board and as a mentor at Women in Technology (WIT). She also holds a vice chair position at GeorgiaCIO.

In her new position with OneDigital, Ms. Calleja-Matsko focuses on the continued evolution of the firm’s technology platform to help the business achieve its strategic business objectives at pace and scale. “By partnering with the product and operations teams, she will ensure that the internal IT organization is positioned as a strategic influencer within the business amid rapid expansion,” the company said.

OneDigital delivers strategic advisory consulting and technology-forward solutions to more than 85,000 employers across the nation. OneDigital’s advisory teams counsel businesses of all sizes in employee benefits, well-being, human resources, pharmacy consulting, property and casualty solutions, as well as retirement and wealth management services provided through OneDigital Investment Advisors.

