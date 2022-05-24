ON Partners Recruits CIO for OneDigital 

May 24, 2022 – ON Partners recently placed Marcia Calleja-Matsko as the new chief information officer of OneDigital, an insurance brokerage, financial services, and HR consulting firm in Atlanta. Partners Jake Espenlaub and consultant Tindall Hein led the assignment. “We’re excited to have Marcia join the executive leadership team as a strategic partner to all our business units as we continue to evolve our platform and processes to meet the needs of our rapidly growing business and customer base,” said Adam Bruckman, CEO of OneDigital. “Her extensive industry knowledge is a major asset as OneDigital continues to drive innovation within the insurance, financial services, and HR consulting space.”

Ms. Calleja-Matsko is a seasoned IT executive with over 30 years of global IT experience and has a background in building strong business relationships and executing complex technology and process solutions. Most recently, she was CIO at Avanos Medical, where she was responsible for all IT functions worldwide, including strategic planning and execution of global technology services. Prior to that, Ms. Calleja-Matsko served as global director for IT data center demand and business management for SITA. She is passionate about preparing young women and single mothers for STEM careers, and she serves on the board and as a mentor at Women in Technology (WIT). She also holds a vice chair position at GeorgiaCIO.

In her new position with OneDigital, Ms. Calleja-Matsko will focus on the continued evolution of the firm’s technology platform to help the business achieve its strategic business objectives at pace and scale. “By partnering with the product and operations teams, she will ensure that the internal IT organization is positioned as a strategic influencer within the business amid rapid expansion,” the company said.

“I’ve been impressed by OneDigital’s ability to scale and leverage technology to expand their business across several verticals,” said Ms. Calleja-Matsko. “I’m looking forward to getting back to my roots in the benefits world while working to further expand the scale and reach of our IT team within OneDigital’s people-first culture. The IT organization is poised to deliver the technology tools and solutions to elevate our customer focused mission even further.”

OneDigital delivers strategic advisory consulting and technology-forward solutions to more than 85,000 employers across the nation. OneDigital’s advisory teams counsel businesses of all sizes in employee benefits, well-being, human resources, pharmacy consulting, property and casualty solutions, as well as retirement and wealth management services provided through OneDigital Investment Advisors.

Top Recruiters

With a primary focus on technology, consumer, industrial, and the life science sectors, ON Partners recruits C-level and board talent for public and private companies, as well as venture capital and private equity firms. Founded in 2006, the firm’s consultants work from offices in Atlanta; Boston; Chicago; Cleveland; Dallas; Menlo Park, CA; Minneapolis, MN; San Francisco; and New York. ON Partners was named one of the fastest growing search firms this year by Hunt Scanlon Media. The firm is now ranked as one of the 20 largest search firms in the nation.

Mr. Espenlaub serves the software, E-commerce, consumer, digital, and retail industries. Organizations he serves include public, private equity, and growth equity organizations with a focus on digital transformation. The functions he serves include go-to-market, product, technology, digital, and customer experience. Previously, he ran the technology practice at the Benefits Advisory Group.

Ms. Hein builds executive leadership teams at growth equity, private equity, and Fortune 500 companies. She serves a range of positions across CEO, operating partner, and VP-level executive roles with strong focus on diversity placements with a focus on industrial and technology sectors.

CIO Recruiting

Over the past year, a number of organizations have turned to executive search firms to help them find top-flight CIOs. Here are a few of the top assignments tracked by Hunt Scanlon Media:

Chapel Hill Solutions recently assisted in the recruitment of Mark Lauteren as the new chief information officer of Jackson Hospital in Montgomery, AL . Previously, Mr. Lauteren served as CIO for El Centro Regional Medical Center, where he led all aspects of information services and telecom to help the organization achieve their mission. Before that, he was CIO for Astria Health, where he was responsible for the leadership and management of the information services, clinical engineering, IT security/cybersecurity, project management office and telecommunications.

Irvine, CA-based search firm McDermott + Bull recently placed Drew Manning as the new chief information officer of KeyPoint Credit Union . The assignment was led by president Brandon Biegenzahn, vice president Michelle Davis, and senior executive recruiter Courtney Dorrel. “Drew is passionate about building alignment between the business units and the technology department,” said Brad Canfield, president and CEO of KeyPoint. “With our focus on building a leading-edge digital experience, his knowledge and experience will help KeyPoint grow and better service our members.”

Acertitude assisted in the placement of Julie Rafferty as chief information officer for private equity-backed Turkey Hill , the fourth largest-selling premium ice cream brand. Co-founder and managing partner Rick DeRose and principal Jessica Tvelia led the assignment. The search was completed in just 76 days. Ms. Rafferty brings a demonstrated track record working for diverse, global fast-moving consumer goods organizations. Most recently, she served as the chief information officer of Pinnacle Foods.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media