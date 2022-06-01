Mercuri Urval Names Cybersecurity Practice Leader in Americas Region

June 1, 2022 – Stockholm, Sweden-based executive search firm Mercuri Urval (MU) has added Stephen Spagnuolo to build and lead its cybersecurity Americas practice. “Information and cybersecurity is a priority for CEOs and boards, and it’s fair to say will remain so for many years to come. We are delighted to welcome Stephen to further strengthen our advisory expertise in this essential area,” said CEO Richard Moore. Mr. Spagnuolo will split his time between the firm’s newly launched metro New York and heritage Washington, D.C. offices. He will contribute to the firm’s science-based solutions—executive search, assessment, and advisory—to corporates, PE/VC backed domain cyber, and fintech companies, as well as professional services firms and consultancies, across the U.S. and Canada and in collaboration with Mercuri Urval partners across Europe and Asia-Pacific regions.

“I first met Stephen over 10 years ago when I initially tried to recruit him,” said Darcie Murray, senior vice president and head of the Americas for Mercuri Urval. “The timing wasn’t quite right then; but the positive reaction I had toward Stephen’s track record, expert knowledge, and values stuck, and I am delighted we will finally have the opportunity to work together to further strengthen our cyber and digital search capability. Sometimes it’s not only about being in the right place at the right time, but also the right firm.”

Mr. Spagnuolo has worked for large global firms and established boutiques and start-up organizations. Prior to entering into cyber, he covered Wall Street/investment banking. He most recently served in the digital security and risk practice at Stanton Chase. Before that, he spent time with Quantum Search Partners and ZRG Partners.

“I am absolutely thrilled and excited to uncork and share the MU storyline with existing and new clients,” said Mr. Spagnuolo. “MU brings some truly leading edge and pioneering solutions to the client table, in the form of science-based leadership acquisition, assessment, and advisory. I was fortunate to join MU in time for our recent global strategy days gathering overseas. I was impressed by the extensive track record, capabilities, and commitment to quality of those with whom I met during our pre-join ‘get-to-know’ discussions, and even more so, after having spent quality time in Amsterdam with my new MU colleagues.”

Mercuri Urval is a global executive search and talent advisory firm. The firm was founded in 1967. Today, Mercuri Urval works with more than 3,000 clients – across all sectors – in over 70 countries every year. It is the only global executive search and leadership advisory firm based in the Nordics. Its U.S. headquarters is in Houston, TX.

Recent Additions

Mercuri Urval recently named Darcie Murray as new head of the Americas business. “We are delighted to have such a globally exposed and senior executive like Darcie lead our U.S. team,” said Mr. Moore. “Her experience building and running client-centric teams across geographies in executive search and leadership advisory aligns perfectly with our clients most important needs.” said Matthias Loidold, group director, who handed over the business to Ms. Murray and will further support on leading and growing the Americas region.

Mercuri Urval has been present in the U.S. since 1981, and in more recent years, the business was predominantly focused on the East Coast and in servicing its European clients doing business in the U.S. The firm has recommitted itself to establishing a strong presence in the market, and is fully dedicated to investing in, and reinvigorating, its business across the entirety of the U.S.

Mercuri Urval also appointed Sanna-Mari Muukka, a former consultant with Russell Reynolds Associates, as a director, based in Helsinki. Ms. Muukka has more than 20 years of executive search, talent acquisition, and leadership experience across industries, with an emphasis on the service, retail, technology, and energy sectors.

At Russell Reynolds, Mr. Muukka was part of the Nordic practice working on C-suite searches. Prior to that, she served two previous stints with Mercuri Urval, working as group director, director, and senior consultant, head of talent management services. She has also been HRD manager for international real estate company Realia Group, among other roles.

“We are delighted to have Sannis back to our team,” said Aki Hyryläinen, partner and director of Mercuri Urval. “It’s always nice when our colleagues decide to return after their working in other professional companies. With her solid experience, active attitude, and understanding of our value for our clients she aligns nicely with our client needs.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media