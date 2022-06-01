NorthWind Partners Recruits Chief Growth Officer for Parry Labs

June 1, 2022 – Reston, VA-headquartered executive search firm NorthWind Partners has helped to place Chris Pehrson as the new chief growth officer of Parry Labs LLC, a defense technology company in Alexandrea, VA. Director Chris Barner managed the search. “We are delighted to have Chris join Parry Labs, as we look to deliver our technology and capabilities to new platforms and programs across the Department of Defense as well as take the lead in modernization initiatives to enable JADC2 and MDO capabilities in key programs,” said John Parkes, CEO. “Chris brings a tremendous amount of experience in both driving innovation and technology as well as capturing and growing major programs.”

Mr. Pehrson has a background in government and business leadership roles and will help drive Parry Labs’ growth through strategic planning, business capture, and program growth. He joins the company from General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, where he most recently served as VP of special programs. During his tenure at General Atomics, he held various executive roles in special programs and strategic development. As VP for special programs, his responsibilities spanned from profit and loss management for multiple lines of business including advanced programs, quick reaction capability programs, commercial programs, and the exportable predator program. In his previous role as VP of strategic development, Mr. Pehrson led business strategy and capture across General Atomics’ full line of unmanned technologies leading to a decade of sustained revenue growth with U.S. government customers. Mr. Pehrson also served 24 years in the U.S. Air Force, retiring as a colonel in 2010.

“I am thrilled to join the Parry Labs team and excited about their innovative solutions that solve some of the most challenging digital integration demands facing our military today,” said Mr. Pehrson.

NorthWind Partners is a global, strategic executive search advisory firm. Its work is primarily focused on business and professional services, systems, solutions, and product companies spanning the aviation, aerospace and defense, healthcare, industrial, and technology sectors. The firm also has deep experience and relationships in the government contracting arena. NorthWind Partners’ success rate on engaged assignments is about 96 percent with 99 percent of executives placed maintaining a minimum tenure of one year.

Mr. Barner is an experienced executive recruiter and engagement lead overseeing full life-cycle projects and teams across technology, business services, government, aerospace and defense, and industrials. Prioritizing deep market knowledge and thorough analysis, he has addressed dozens of key leadership needs and provides expertise across all facets of executive search to include project due diligence, recruiting, negotiation, client management, and business development. Mr. Barner partners with a diverse client-base and endeavors to build and develop effective leadership teams at the board, C-suite, and senior executive levels.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media