Mercuri Urval Group Appoints Sector Leader

April 5, 2022 – Stockholm, Sweden-based executive search firm Mercuri Urval (MU) has appointed Sanna-Mari Muukka, a former consultant with Russell Reynolds Associates, as a director, based in Helsinki. Ms. Muukka has more than 20 years of executive search, talent acquisition, and leadership experience across industries, with an emphasis on the service, retail, technology, and energy sectors.

At Russell Reynolds, Mr. Muukka was part of the Nordic practice working on C-suite searches. Prior to that, she served two previous stints with Mercuri Urval, working as group director, director, and senior consultant, head of talent management services. She has also been HRD manager for international real estate company Realia Group, among other roles.

“We are delighted to have Sannis back to our team,” said Aki Hyryläinen, partner and director of Mercuri Urval. “It’s always nice when our colleagues decide to return after their working in other professional companies. With her solid experience, active attitude, and understanding of our value for our clients she aligns nicely with our client needs.”

Ms. Muukka said: “It is important to be open to new opportunities and sometimes have courage to try new things, but I feel especially happy and excited to be able to return to the company where my personal interests and qualities fit with responsibilities and business environment – Mercuri Urval is the right match for me.”

A New Director for India/APAC

Earlier this year, Suhail Kazmi joined Mercuri Urval Group’s India/ APAC team as director and team leader executive search India and sector lead for MU Global Financial Markets APAC. Mr. Kazmi brings more than seven years of executive search experience and overall, three decades of corporate experience across leadership consulting, banking and consumer industries. He is based in Mumbai, India.

Mr. Kazmi has a strong reputation among clients and senior candidates in the professional and financial services, consumer goods and technology/ ITES sectors. He has run more than 100 searches for global and local clients, across multiple sectors. Mr. Kazmi will continue to develop his client base in leadership acquisition and advisory worldwide, with a special focus on India and APAC.

Supporting Growth Plans

“I am confident that Suhail will support our growth plans in India and Asia Pacific, and I am convinced that he will bring further success for our clients across practices,” said Richard Moore, Mercuri Urval CEO. “The strength of our company – to provide clients with reliable leadership advice – is further enhanced by Suhail joining our team.”

“I am truly excited to join the wonderful and highly qualified team at Mercuri Urval,” said Mr. Kazmi. “I look forward to providing leadership acquisition and advisory services to Mercuri Urval’s client network in India and Asia Pacific and to collaborating with Mercuri Urval’s excellent global teams. Our region has all the markets of the future. Mercuri Urval’s differentiated positioning of science and data led search and advisory solutions, is the need of the hour and I am very positive about the great things this team can achieve together.”

Mercuri Urval is a leading global executive search and talent advisory firm. The firm was founded in 1967. Today, Mercuri Urval works with more than 3,000 clients – across all sectors – in over 70 countries every year. It is the only global executive search and leadership advisory firm based in the Nordics. Its U.S. headquarters is in Houston, TX.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media