McDermott + Bull Recruits CIO for Bank of Marin

May 5, 2023 – McDermott + Bull has placed Sathis Arasadi as the new chief information officer of Bank of Marin Bancorp and its wholly owned subsidiary, Bank of Marin. The search was completed by McDermott + Bull president Brandon Biegenzahn and executive recruiter Julia Markward. “We are thrilled to welcome Sathis to the Bank of Marin team,” said Tim Myers, president and CEO. “His vast experience leading digital and technology transformations combined with his knowledge of software engineering will be an asset to our organization as we integrate technology enhancements into our operations and customer delivery channels.”

Mr. Arasadi brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from a more than 20-year career in financial services, specializing in engineering and financial technology (fintech). A mechanical engineer by trade, he became a software engineer and technology leader directing largescale digital and technology transformations. Mr. Arasadi previously served as senior vice president, technology and process improvements, and chief information officer at Fremont Bank.

“I look forward to working alongside a talented team, delivering best-in-class digital experiences to strengthen customer relationships while advancing the bank’s digital solutions and infrastructure,” said Mr. Arasadi

Bank of Marin was founded in 1990 and headquartered in Novato, CA. A leading business and community bank in the San Francisco Bay Area, with assets of $4.1 billion as of Dec. 31, 2022, the bank has 27 branches and eight commercial banking offices located across seven Bay Area counties.

Proven Recruiting Firm

Irvine, CA-based McDermott + Bull provides mission-critical permanent executive placement and interim solutions for a range of domestic and global clients. The firm serves private and public companies, private equity firms and their operating companies across multiple industries, including technology, financial services, biotech and life sciences, and professional services.

Rod McDermott, co-founder and CEO, has worked with leading companies in financial services, healthcare, aviation and aerospace, and technology, including Honeywell, Bombardier, Boeing, Cirrus, Silverado Senior Living, Union Bank, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust (now Union Bank), and First Republic.

McDermott + Bull has placed Richard Pimentel as CFO at Community West Bank. He will serve in this capacity for both the bank and the holding company, and he will oversee both accounting and finance, as well as investor relations. “We are delighted to have Richard join our executive management team as CFO,” said Martin E. Plourd, CEO. “Richard brings over 20 years of financial leadership experience in community banking. As a member of the bank’s executive team, Richard will be responsible for overseeing all finance, accounting and regulatory reporting for the organization. His banking expertise and his understanding of our clients and our business community will be an advantage as we continue to grow our company.”

Chris Bull, co-founder and managing partner of McDermott + Bull, brings over 20 years of experience in retained executive search. He has a track record of partnering with client organizations to deliver talent with private and public companies, private equity firms, and their operating companies.

Search Team

Mr. Biegenzahn holds dual roles as president of McDermott + Bull and chair of the firm’s financial services practice group. As president, he leads day-to-day operations as well as the strategic buildout of the team of executive search managing directors. As chair of the financial services practice group, Mr. Biegenzahn is a partner to an array of financial services firms, including investment banks, commercial banks, private banks, credit unions, asset managers, institutional investors and fintech companies.

Ms. Markward works closely with the firm’s managing directors sourcing senior leadership teams for clients. Her responsibilities include candidate research and recruiting; pipeline management and candidate flow; as well as performance feedback. Before joining McDermott + Bull, Ms. Markward spent 13 years at a boutique executive search firm where she specialized in real estate and recruited senior leadership, including C-Suite and board positions across the U.S.

