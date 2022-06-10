McDermott + Bull Recruits CEO for the Chicano Federation

June 10, 2022 – Search firm McDermott + Bull has placed Elizabeth Ramirez as the new chief executive officer of the Chicano Federation in San Diego, CA. The search was completed by McDermott + Bull partner Sue Waterbury. “Elizabeth’s passion and voice for the underserved will serve as a guiding light as the organization seeks to expand its impact and increase the visibility of its programs throughout greater San Diego County,” the organization said. Ms. Ramirez previously served as chief impact officer at Promises2Kids, an organization providing support for foster children in San Diego County. She was raised on both sides of the border in the Imperial Valley and comes from a low-income, immigrant, and first-generation household. “Her passion and voice for the underserved will serve as a guiding light as the organization seeks to expand its impact and increase the visibility of its programs throughout greater San Diego County,” said the Chicano Federation.

In this new position, Ms. Ramirez will serve as the Chicano Federation’s leader establishing and executing a vision for community impact achieved through the efforts of a diverse team of high-performing leaders, staff, and volunteers. As the steward of the Chicano Federation, she will be responsible for leveraging the power of relationships and networks and works across private, public, and corporate sectors to work toward the betterment and well-being of San Diego County.

The Chicano Federation is the lead advocate for health equity and ensuring that the well-being of the most impacted communities is a top priority in San Diego County. The Chicano Federation’s programs and services address the community’s most critical needs by offering subsidized care for infants and toddlers, early childhood education programs, healthy meals for over 7,500 children each month, hundreds of units of affordable housing throughout San Diego, and a workforce development program that has helped hundreds of women start family childcare homes across San Diego County.

Experienced Recruiters

Irvine, CA-based McDermott + Bull provides mission-critical permanent executive placement and interim solutions for a range of domestic and global clients. The firm serves private and public companies, private equity firms and their operating companies across multiple industries, including technology, financial services, biotech and life sciences, and professional services.

Ms. Waterbury serves as a managing director at McDermott + Bull in the firm’s New York office, where she leads East Coast business development, with a practice focused on family offices, including private equity, family foundations, and the non-profit sector. She has become a trusted advisor to senior executives and trustees on hiring leaders and developing corporate culture. This is highlighted through her partnerships with multiple organizations, including Environmental Defense Fund, National Audubon Society, Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation, United Way of NYC, Make A Wish Metro, and Western New York.

Last year, Ms. Waterbury assisted in the recruitment of Jessica Greer Morris as the new chief executive officer of Prince’s Trust. She is guiding the organization through a critical stage of growth as the charity responds to the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on unemployment around the world.

The Prince’s Trust has supported more than one million young people across 17 countries to access education, employment, and training since 1976. Established by His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales in 1976, Prince’s Trust now leverages 45 years of expertise and experience to help organizations overcome the global issue of youth unemployment and to transform lives.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media