Caldwell Recruits Chief Technology Officer for Accelsius

May 5, 2023 – The forces that shape the technology, internet, telecom, and IT services industries move at the speed of light. In these industries, having the right leaders—with the vision and ability to drive growth and innovation—is an absolute necessity. Jim Bethmann of Toronto-based Caldwell recently placed Richard Bonner as the new chief technology officer for Accelsius, which is working to remove the thermal constraints in computing. Mr. Bonner most recently served as vice president of R&D at Advanced Cooling Technologies (ACT). In this role, he was responsible for ACT’s research and development group, including personnel, P&L, revenue, and new science, technology, and product development. The R&D portfolio included emerging heat pipe, phase change material, pumped-two-phase, phase separation, combustion, energy harvesting, coatings, and advanced computational modeling technologies among others. Before that, Mr. Bonner served in various engineering positions with ACT.

Led by a team of seasoned industry veterans, Accelsius has developed disruptive thermal cooling technology. The company is funded by Innventure, an investment firm that is in the business of identifying, funding and commercializing disruptive technology invented by large multi-national partners. Accelsius technology is engineered to deliver unprecedented densification, efficiency, scalability, and sustainability.

Caldwell has completed thousands of executive recruitment assignments for technology, telecoms, and IT services companies since 1970. Mr. Bethmann is managing partner of Caldwell’s technology practice. He has 30-plus years of hands-on leadership experience – include 23 years in leadership consulting, executive search, compensation analysis, and organizational assessment. Mr. Bethmann is an industry specialist in the broader technology verticals of software, services, hardware and systems, telecom services and networks, to include SaaS, PaaS, CCaaS, UcaaS, as well as managed IT services, cybersecurity, outsourcing, and broader cloud services. He also serves the spectrum of the defense industry vertical with experience in the three-letter agencies, DOD, civilian agencies and healthcare IT.

CTOs in High Demand

Demand for top technology executives continues to gain momentum and executive search firms have been there to meet this demand. Here is an overview of some top firms working with organizations to fill their needs for technology executives from the Hunt Scanlon archives.

Hudson Gate Partners recently recruited Brad Shapcott as the first chief technology officer of Mogo, a NASDAQ-traded digital payments and financial technology company in Vancouver, British Columbia. Ryan Kellner, Hudson Gate’s head of technology recruiting, was retained to lead the search. “We are very excited to have Brad join as our inaugural CTO,” said Greg Feller, president of Mogo. “Brad has a wealth of industry experience and we believe he is the perfect person to lead our technology organization to the next level, and to execute on our biggest new product introduction.”

Chicago-based Cooper Coleman LLC has assisted in the recruitment of Gillian Power as the new chief technology officer of Lambda Legal. “We are proud to have Gillian join our team as our new chief technology officer,” said Kevin Jennings, CEO of Lambda Legal. “Gillian’s rich depth of experience and ability to adapt quickly to technological change will be critical to the success of our organization. I’m excited to work with her to establish a technology roadmap and strategy for the organization that will advance and support its mission and goals.”

San Francisco-based Riviera Partners, a recruitment provider specializing in C-level engineering, product and design leader placements, has assisted in placing Urvashi Tyagi as chief technology officer of ResMed, a medical device company in San Diego, CA. Partner Dante Carpinito led the assignment. Ms. Tyagi will lead ResMed’s digital health technology team, driving the innovation and adoption of its cloud-based digital health platforms, as well as investments in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media