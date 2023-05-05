BroadView Talent Partners Appoints Leader of Midwest Office

May 5, 2023 – BroadView Talent Partners has expanded with the addition of Christie Angel to lead the firm’s Midwest office. “Christie is perhaps one of the most naturally gifted board governance, advisory, and leadership development professionals with whom I have had the pleasure of working and observing,” said Tracy McMillan, managing partner and CEO of BroadView Talent Partners. “Her multidimensional leadership tenures, deep experience serving non-profits, commitment to DEI, and proven dedication to transforming organizations make her a natural fit for our firm.”

Ms. Angel has spent three decades engaging her community, building relationships, and advising leaders, all while transforming programs and organizations. “She will bring her insight, experience, and perspective to BroadView Talent Partners, serving as managing partner of the Midwest office in Columbus, OH,” the search firm said.

Ms. Angel’s prior experience includes five years as president and CEO of YWCA Columbus. There, she generated some of the largest fundraising numbers in the organization’s history as well as reinventing its brand, a transformation in alignment with the national conversation on women’s rights, equity, and inclusion. Prior to the YWCA, her past professional experiences spanned the public, private, and non-profit sectors, often intersecting with volunteer positions to find that next great leader.

“I got acquainted with Tracy and Broadview through a number of their local searches and was thoroughly impressed,” said Ms. Angel. “Our philosophies align. I am very excited about the changes right now within the field of executive search that are helping to diversify talent pools.”

“I’ve had the privilege of serving on or leading a number of search committees over my career,” Ms. Angel said. “This new path allows me to utilize skills I’ve gained over time to deliver organization-wide transformation, all while growing the Columbus office and BroadView Talent Partners’ presence across the Midwest.”

Some of Ms. Angel’s professional contributions involve working with a host of public officials and their administrations. Supporting the transition teams for Columbus mayor Andrew J. Ginther, former mayor Michael Coleman, and former Ohio governor Ted Strickland, she as an advisor to city and state leaders. She was recruited to deputy chief of staff—by former mayor Coleman in 2012—where her citywide influence included campaign excellence, legislative impact, cabinet leadership, and strategic partnerships.

Related: 8 Insider Tips to Ace the Executive Interview Process

“We see an incredible opportunity to expand our reach within the Midwest,” said Mr. McMillan. “Christie will be a major catalyst for client growth and development across the region and nationwide.”

BroadView Talent Partners Recruits CEO for Pillsbury United Communities

BroadView Talent Partners has assisted in the placement of Cinnamon Pelly as the new president and CEO for Pillsbury United Communities (PUC) in Minnesota. “I’m so pleased to have Cinnamon join Pillsbury United,” said Brenna Brelie, interim CEO. “Her breadth of experience, coupled with her commitment to strengthening communities and racial equity are a beautiful combination of talent and passion that align with our agency’s values. I am thrilled to work closely with her in coming months to welcome her to the PUC family and introduce her to our community.”

“Columbus is a growing, dynamic city,” said Ms. Angel. “As a Midwest hub, there are a lot of opportunities both here and across the state to make a difference. I know the community well and this partnership gives us all a chance to grow.”

Non-Profit Specialists

Founded in 2015, BroadView Talent Partners is a national executive search firm dedicated to placing leadership in affordable housing agencies, non-profit organizations, and associations, as well as middle market companies. The firm provides clients with a national network; commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as a record of long-tenured placements. Its specialties include executive search, talent acquisition, retention solutions, career management, executive coaching, and board development.

Mr. McMillan has over 25 years of experience providing executive search, retention solutions, and leadership advisory services to clients. He has developed a strong focus within the affordable housing, non-profit and middle-market sectors, and established a track record of well-placed, long-tenured C-suite executives. Prior to starting BroadView Talent Partners (formerly HCGA Consulting Partners) in 2015, Mr. McMillan served as the vice president of global talent acquisition for the NBA. Previously, he spent five years as a managing director at Diversified Search Group. His past experience also includes founding, leading and managing the McMillan Group, a Philadelphia area-based executive search firm that served clients across all functional areas and industries. Mr. McMillan began his executive search career with Carrington & Carrington in Chicago and later joined LaMonte Owens Inc. where he served as senior vice president.

Related: Replacing a Longtime, Non-Profit CEO

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media