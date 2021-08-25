McDermott + Bull Places CTO at loanDepot 

August 25, 2021 – Demand for top technology executives continues to gain momentum. Chief technology officer hiring, in fact, is expected to grow 18 percent by 2022, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics. Irvine, CA-based search firm McDermott + Bull recently placed Bill Wied as chief technology officer at loanDepot. The assignment was completed by McDermott + Bull co-founder and managing partner Chris Bull, managing director Allen Brady, director Anne Terry and senior executive recruiter Jessica Combs.

Mr. Wied is a hands-on software executive with over 30 years of experience in the payment and commerce industry. Throughout his career, he has held roles with Motorola, Bank of America and Worldplay (now FIS). Most recently, he served as senior vice president and chief technology officer of real time payments at FIS, where he oversaw a team of 50 with a focus on CRM and ERP integrations into payment ecosystems like Salesforce, SAP and Oracle. He received his bachelor’s degree in computer science from University of Wisconsin-Madison and his master’s degree in computer science from National Technological University.

“Pushing the technology envelope is in loanDepot’s DNA,” said Anthony Hsieh, founder and CEO of loanDepot. “Our technology-powered products and services have changed the game for customers and originators by providing an exceptional experience they can’t get anywhere else. George is a rare talent whose unmatched knowledge, skills and leadership will help drive our world-class platform to new heights and continue to cultivate a culture of innovation and technical excellence. George adds incredible firepower to an already exceptional team, and I’m confident his vision will enable us to further advance our ongoing quest to revolutionize mortgage lending.”

In his role with loanDepot, Mr. Wied will partner closely with the company’s chief information officer to lead all customer-facing technological innovation for the company, including loan origination, production and servicing, as well as internal IT infrastructure, software development and operations. He will be tasked with furthering loanDepot’s overall technology innovation and solutions philosophy while defining the strategy for continuous technological innovation to drive significant value within the company.

loanDepot offers home purchase and refinance loans nationwide. Headquartered in Southern California, the company is licensed in all 50 states and operates direct-to-consumer, in-market, and wholesale business channels servicing customers across the nation. An innovator since its inception in 2010, the company has funded more than $300 billion since its founding and currently ranks as the second largest retail nonbank lender and one of the leading retail mortgage lenders in the U.S.

McDermott + Bull provides mission-critical permanent executive placement and interim solutions for a range of domestic and global clients. The firm serves private and public companies, private equity firms, and their operating companies across multiple industries, including technology, financial services, biotech and life sciences, and professional services.

Mr. Bull is a co-founder of the firm. He has over 20 years of experience in retained executive search. He has a track record of partnering with client organizations to deliver senior talent with private and public companies, private equity firms and their operating companies.

McDermott + Bull has placed Jessica Greer Morris as the new chief executive officer of Prince’s Trust. She will help launch the U.K.-based youth charity organization in the U.S., serving as its first CEO. The search was completed by McDermott + Bull managing director Sue Waterbury and executive recruiter Allison Cox. Ms. Morris will guide the organization through a critical stage of growth as the charity responds to the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on unemployment around the world. In establishing the U.S. location, she will create a conduit for American citizens to support the organization’s work on a global scale and will implement the program to transform the lives of unemployed youth in the U.S.

Mr. Brady serves as a senior member of the firm’s technology practice based in Seattle, WA. He has been building executive leadership teams for over 20 years. Having personally completed over 300 senior-level searches, Mr. Brady has become a thought leader in search execution and has developed a keen eye for identifying and evaluating top talent across the C-suite.

Mr. Brady’s clients range from large public companies to emerging growth entities. He specializes in the recruitment of P&L leaders, including chief executive officers, chief financial officers and chief information officers. He also has a strong focus on operations and senior engineering leadership roles, with a bulk of his experience in the technology sector focused on information security, information technology, sales and marketing, human resources, communications and finance leadership.

Ms. Terry works alongside Mr. Bull assisting in business development, marketing strategy, research and search execution. She joined the firm with over three decades of holding diverse roles, which include manufacturing sales, corporate volunteer recruiting, corporate management, corporate training and corporate events.

Ms. Combs partners with managing directors on executive-level searches. Prior to joining McDermott + Bull, she used her legal background within the government, non-profit and private sector. She began her recruitment career within agency and in-house global recruitment environments across the U.S., ANZ and U.K. regions.

