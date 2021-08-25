Brooke Chase Associates Recruits VP of HR for Zamma Corporation

August 25, 2021 – Joseph McElmeel, chairman and CEO of Sarasota, FL-based executive recruiter Brooke Chase Associates, has announced that his firm helped place Michelle Irving as vice president of human resources for Zamma Corporation. Executive recruiter led the assignment Richard Mohrman.

With extensive experience in human resources, Ms. Irving most recently held the position of regional human resources business partner with Flowserve USA. She is a graduate of North Carolina State University with a bachelor degree in political science and criminal justice and received her MBA in business administration and human resources from Walden University.

In her new position with Zamma Corporation, Ms. Irving will lead the Human Resources organization as a proactive, strategic and value-add business partner to the senior leadership at Zamma Corporation. She will oversee and develop programs in all relevant functional areas including recruiting and onboarding, employee engagement and retention, training and development, payroll and benefits, documentation, compliance and best practices in systems and process.

Zamma Corporation was founded in 1970 and began as a producer of pre-finished molding for the home center industry. Over the years, Zamma has grown and evolved into one of the largest manufacturers of pre-finished floor moldings in North America, with highly engineered products in vinyl, laminate and wood moldings for Home Center, OEM and Distributor customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. They pride themselves on unsurpassed quality, technology, and quick delivery.

Since it started in 1980, Brooke Chase Associates has grown into an international boutique retained executive search firm. It specializes in the identification, recruitment, evaluation and placement of building materials, kitchen and bath, plumbing and HVAC professionals. The firm has additional offices in Chicago and Knoxville, TN.

Mr. McElmeel has served as the firm’s CEO since he founded Brooke Chase Associates and is responsible for developing and maintaining the vision and direction of the company. He seeks business opportunities and strategic alliances with other companies and organizations and oversees marketing, production, research, recruitment, finance and client development.

Extensive Client List

Mr. McElmeel has recruited for such companies as: Jacuzzi Whirlpool Bath, Jacuzzi Spas, Jacuzzi Singapore, Black & Decker, Ryobi, Jacobs Chuck, Rinnai, HydroSystems, Danaher, Norcraft, Masco (MAS), Interlake Steel, H.D. Hudson, Valspar, Price Pfizer, Moen, Intellihot, Kohler, ACPI, Canyon Creek Cabinet Company, Forte Group, Fabuwood, John Wieland Homes, Kentucky Trailer, Hansgrohe, Wellborn Cabinets, Cal Door, Sussman Automatic, CNC Cabinets, Bath & Kitchen Buying Group, Cohen Communications, Timberland Cabinets, Reliance World Wide, McLain Fogg Corp. and Mr. Steam. Mr. McElmeel’s involvement in the recruiting industry and community is extensive, having served as four-term chairman of the National Association of Executive Recruiters Inc., managing director of the Executives Recruiters Roundtable and chairman of the Professional Committee of the Executives Club of Chicago.

Mr. Mohrman has been with Brooke Chase since 2005 and is responsible for developing and managing client relations, conducting executive searches, and leading internal projects to improve Brooke Chase processes and infrastructure. He has recruited in a wide variety of product categories, with a primary focus on cabinetry and wood products. Mr. Mohrman has recruited for such companies as: ACPI, Cal Door, Canyon Creek Cabinets, Clarion Industries, ECMD, Franke, Jacuzzi Luxury Bath, Kentucky Trailer, Norcraft, MJB Wood Group, Wellborn Forest Products and many others.

“For over 39 years, Brooke Chase Associates retained executive search services have helped companies build powerful world class organizations. We focus on finding the best fit to create a long term solution,” said Mr. McElmeel. “We know the players in kitchen cabinets, plumbing, HVAC and related industries.”

