Massey Henry Adds Two Partners

May 19, 2022 – Toronto-based executive search firm Massey Henry has appointed two new partners, Melissa Gallo and Alex Bunyan. Ms. Gallo specializes in executive recruitment services and Mr. Bunyan will co-lead the firm’s executive coaching and assessment practice. “Melissa and Alex will be incredible additions to our recruitment, coaching, and assessment teams,” said Michael Henry, founder and managing partner. “I can’t think of a better way to mark our successful first year in business than to meaningfully expand the capabilities and value we are bringing to our clients as we continue to grow.”

Ms. Gallo brings more than 20 years of executive recruitment experience in Canada and the U.K. across global and boutique search institutions. She has led C-suite and VP-level engagements within financial services, with emphasis on the capital markets and fintech sectors. Prior to executive search, Ms. Gallo held positions at Merrill Lynch and RBC Capital Markets. She holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Toronto and an MBA in finance from London Business School.

“I am excited to be joining Massey Henry during a time of growth,” Ms. Gallo said. “As we continue to expand our services, I look forward to leveraging my experience and financial services network to help our clients build high-performing, diverse teams at the executive level.”

Mr. Bunyan also brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across industries, including as head of executive recruitment for Royal Bank of Canada, and as an executive recruitment consultant at a global advisory firm. In these positions, he interviewed, assessed, and advised North American and U.K. financial services leaders on their careers and talent decisions.

Mr. Bunyan has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Victoria, and an MBA from Ivey Business School. He has supplemented his hands-on executive coaching experience with certified professional co-active coach and professional certified coach designations from the International Coaching Federation (ICF).

A Shifting Landscape

“I have an incredible alignment with Massey Henry’s commitment to helping executives realize their true potential through personalized coaching, and helping clients assess the unique motivations and tendencies of executive candidates,” said Mr. Bunyan. “I am thrilled to be part of an organization that offers a forward-thinking, inclusive lens to these services, and reflects the talent advisory needs of today’s shifting financial services landscape.”

Launched last year, Massey Henry is an executive search and board advisory firm specializing in financial services and the public sector. Mr. Henry, a seasoned executive search professional, said the firm’s aim was to set a new standard for executive recruiting with a streamlined, collaborative approach that enables organizations to recruit diverse top talent for urgent, transformational roles.

“In today’s pandemic-driven landscape, we are seeing increased pressures with regard to risk management, regulatory compliance, digitization, and diversity and ESG, at both the board and C-suite levels,” said Mr. Henry, a specialist in the recruitment of senior-level executives and corporate directors in financial services. “This means that having the right leaders in place has never been more critical to our clients. Our data-driven, technology-based approach is key to helping us accelerate the recruitment of top executives who can address these issues and successfully drive change and growth within their organizations. Clients need to be incredibly nimble in today’s landscape and our approach makes this possible.”

Using artificial intelligence technology combined with sector expertise, Massey Henry provides candidate research and a diverse candidate pool, while using custom criteria to assess each candidate for fit. Clients have 24/7 access to their search process which is designed to enhance decision-making and reduce timelines by half. The firm is backed by an experienced advisory board of top leaders, including George Cooke, board chair of OMERS; Bill Hatanaka, board chair of Ontario Health; Johanne Brossard, board director and former president and CEO of ING Direct Canada; Eric Wetlaufer, board director of Investment Management Corporation of Ontario and the TMX Group; Lynne Kilpatrick, board director and senior retail banking executive; and Sharon Pel, chair of the board of trustees for OPTrust.

